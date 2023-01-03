Best Things to Do in the DC Area 1/3-1/8: Phillips After 5, “A Soldier’s Play,” and a Music and Gaming Festival

Read full article on original website
Related
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 1/5-1/8: “Vermeer’s Secrets,” “Which Way to the Stage,” and a Pixar Children’s Exhibit
Let’s continue to ring in the new year with more fun things to do around town this weekend. From last-minute art galleries to new stage plays, you’ll find something exciting to bring cheer to your 2023. Best Things to Do This Weekend. “Vermeer’s Secrets” at the National Gallery...
Washingtonian.com
17 New Restaurants to Try for DC Winter Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week returns to the DC area from Monday, January 16 through Sunday, January 22. It’s back in a big way, with hundreds of participating restaurants in DC—and some Maryland and Virginia—offering $25 set lunches and brunches, and multi-course dinner menus for $40 or $55 per person. Also look for takeout options, beverage pairings, and extensions through January.
Washingtonian.com
17 DC-Area Bars and Restaurants With Great Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
New year, new you? Maybe you’re curious about changing up your drinking routine or just looking for a fresh start to 2023. Regardless, joining the Dry January or Damp January trend doesn’t mean you have to spend the month avoiding bars. Many DC restaurants and drinking spots are offering special nonalcoholic menu options for the month, or adding more choices to their already strong rosters. Just look at H Street—where an entirely zero-proof bar is about to open. Until then, here are 17 places where you can imbibe good non-alcoholic creations this January.
Washingtonian.com
A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks
Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
Washingtonian.com
Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws
The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
Comments / 0