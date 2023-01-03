Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business. Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.
Sedro-Woolley Woman Arrested in $1.4 Million Embezzlement Case
Bellingham, WA –In August 2022, Bellingham Police Detectives began a criminal investigation after getting a report of embezzlement and theft from the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham, WA. Amy D. Siniscarco, employed as an assistant manager at the time, was reported to have stolen funds from the business over the course of several years. The investigation showed Siniscarco embezzled over $1.4 million from the business between 2017 and 2022. Siniscarco turned herself in on January 2, 2022 and was booked into the Whatcom County Jail for seven counts of theft first degree, five counts of identity theft, and 13 counts of forgery.
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
1 person seriously injured in assault; SWAT arrests suspect after standoff in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County have arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of an assault with a weapon before 11:00 am. Wednesday to Bothell Everett Highway near 180th St. SE.
Man barricaded himself in Mill Creek home after assault, SWAT negotiating
Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Mill Creek, where a suspect is currently negotiating with members of the SWAT team as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an assault with a...
Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls
A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect. Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville. The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known...
Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide
On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
'Something has to change': Marysville cracks down on public drug use
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville has enacted a law that allows officers to arrest someone for a first offense of using drugs in a public place. The move is in reaction to more lenient laws put in place by the state legislature. "The one thing that drives crime is drug...
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Dec. 31 results in 198 speeding citations
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted the final in its series of High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis Dec. 31 to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the New Year’s Eve patrol on Interstate 5...
Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified
A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder
A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5. The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”. Jane Costello,...
Bothell man arrested after alleged hate crime-related shooting in Lynnwood
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. According to a criminal report, a deputy with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 4, 2023
WHATCOM — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) asks all Whatcom County residents, regardless of where they live, to report any damages incurred since Tuesday, Dec. 13 from extreme winter weather.
Skagit County college students share concerns following University of Idaho murders
SKAGIT CO., Wash. — The next steps in finding justice for the four University of Idaho students murdered on November 13, 2022 are now taking shape after an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania. The suspect in this case, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, agreed to extradition to Idaho, where he will face...
‘Absolutely mind blowing food!!!’ Poll finds best food truck in Whatcom County
The local food truck you voted as being the best food truck in Whatcom County is also known for its fish and chips and chowder.
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
