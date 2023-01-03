A mysterious structure has risen above the scrim-covered fence next to the Toy Story Mania exit in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It has been almost a year since the DynoGlide plane and other props were removed from the ride’s exit queue, which was rerouted during the construction of Jessie’s Trading Post. The land between the exit queue and Woody’s Lunch Box was cleared, presumably for an expanded seating area.

