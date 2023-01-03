ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’

Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
FLORIDA STATE
Guest Rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas Being Refurbished Starting January 7

The guest rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas will be completely refurbished starting January 7, 2023. The rooms will get a new look, including new furniture. The refurbishment is expected to be completed in early April 2023. During the refurbishment, guests may see and hear construction work around the...
Mystery Structure Rises Next to Toy Story Mania Exit in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A mysterious structure has risen above the scrim-covered fence next to the Toy Story Mania exit in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It has been almost a year since the DynoGlide plane and other props were removed from the ride’s exit queue, which was rerouted during the construction of Jessie’s Trading Post. The land between the exit queue and Woody’s Lunch Box was cleared, presumably for an expanded seating area.
Disney Stock Rises Back Above $92

Though The Walt Disney Company’s stock price rose over $100 immediately after the reinstatement of Bob Iger as CEO, it has not remained steady since then. It began dropping in early December, but a month later, it has risen back up to over $92. Only a week ago, Disney...
Disney100 Ear Hat Arrives at Walt Disney World

Disney continues to pump out more purple and silver merchandise to celebrate their 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and the latest addition is a new purple Disney100 Ear Hat which we found today at Ink & Paint in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort!. Disney100 Ear Hat – $29.99.
New Geometric Pavement Installed in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World

It seems Disney has started replacing the pavement in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom — again. The entire land’s pavement was refurbished in the summer of 2021, mostly to remove the Tomorrowland 1994 gear theming. This week, we saw pavement work near the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover entrance.
New Figment, 2023, and Vault Collection Map MagicBand+ Designs Available Online

Three new MagicBand+ designs are now available online. The Figment and 2023 MagicBand+ designs are available as pre-arrival options for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, while the Vault Collection MagicBand+ is available on shopDisney. Pre-Arrival Figment MagicBand+ – $34.99. The Figment MagicBand+ is black with...
Scaffolding Removed From Bowser’s Castle, Super Nintendo World Nearing Completion in Universal Studios Hollywood

The exterior of Super Nintendo World looks almost complete as we near the land’s scheduled opening next month and Pass Member previews at the end of January (although reservations for Pass Member previews were delayed). In our last construction update, we noted that banners had been hung on Bowser’s Castle and the Toadstool Cafe sign was lit up.
Shanghai Disneyland Increasing Ticket Prices Beginning in June 2023

Shanghai Disneyland has announced that they will be increasing their park ticket prices beginning in June 2023. Shanghai Disneyland uses a four-tier pricing structure — regular, regular plus, peak, and peak plus. Here are the updated rates and definitions:. “Regular” price of admission to Shanghai Disneyland, covering most of...

