Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’
Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Hotel Discounts Up to 30% Off Announced for Spring & Summer 2023
Walt Disney World has announced new Annual Passholder discounts for spring and summer 2023. The discounts are valid for most nights between May 1 and July 10. Savings vary based on the resort but range between 10-30% off. See the full breakdown of eligible resorts below. Save 30%. Boulder Ridge...
WDW News Today
Resort Details Released for Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
Details about eligible resorts have been revealed for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a new complimentary dining gift card available with select Walt Disney World vacation packages for arrivals between June 25 and September 14, 2023. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
WDW News Today
Disney Dream Cruise Ship Turns Around to Rescue Man Floating in the Gulf of Mexico
It was a fairly routine sailing aboard the Disney Dream, with guests fresh off a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and on the way to Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. Until a man was seen in the water far off the coast of Cuba. According to passengers aboard the Disney...
WDW News Today
Guest Rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas Being Refurbished Starting January 7
The guest rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas will be completely refurbished starting January 7, 2023. The rooms will get a new look, including new furniture. The refurbishment is expected to be completed in early April 2023. During the refurbishment, guests may see and hear construction work around the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Announces Plans for SunRail Station Near Epic Universe
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their plans to finance, construct, and operate a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center, very near the site of Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park. Through the creation of the new Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, Universal Orlando Resort will...
WDW News Today
Details on New $750 Disney Dining Promo Card Offer, Disney Dream Rescues Floating Man Off Cuba, More New Disney After Hours Details at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, & More: Daily Recap (1/4/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Exit Signs Added to TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom, Tomorrowland Light & Power Gutted Inside
We’re officially in the same year as the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, although an exact date has not been announced. Construction is starting to wrap up as testing of the attraction amps up. The new roller-coaster is right behind the Tomorrowland Speedway, which briefly...
WDW News Today
Mystery Structure Rises Next to Toy Story Mania Exit in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A mysterious structure has risen above the scrim-covered fence next to the Toy Story Mania exit in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It has been almost a year since the DynoGlide plane and other props were removed from the ride’s exit queue, which was rerouted during the construction of Jessie’s Trading Post. The land between the exit queue and Woody’s Lunch Box was cleared, presumably for an expanded seating area.
WDW News Today
Disney Stock Rises Back Above $92
Though The Walt Disney Company’s stock price rose over $100 immediately after the reinstatement of Bob Iger as CEO, it has not remained steady since then. It began dropping in early December, but a month later, it has risen back up to over $92. Only a week ago, Disney...
WDW News Today
Disney100 Ear Hat Arrives at Walt Disney World
Disney continues to pump out more purple and silver merchandise to celebrate their 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and the latest addition is a new purple Disney100 Ear Hat which we found today at Ink & Paint in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort!. Disney100 Ear Hat – $29.99.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All Four Themed ‘Scrap Metal’ Collections for Savi’s Handbuilt Lightsabers Replaced at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
Bright suns! As previously announced at Star Wars Celebration last year, the four themed “scrap metal” collections at Savi’s Handbuilt Lightsabers have been updated with all new parts, with the old options now retired. So we headed down to Savi’s ourselves to take a look at these new pieces!
WDW News Today
New Geometric Pavement Installed in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World
It seems Disney has started replacing the pavement in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom — again. The entire land’s pavement was refurbished in the summer of 2021, mostly to remove the Tomorrowland 1994 gear theming. This week, we saw pavement work near the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover entrance.
WDW News Today
Some Scaffolding Down During Summer House on the Lake Construction at Disney Springs
Some scaffolding has been removed during the construction of Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs. The new restaurant was announced in summer 2022, taking over the space formerly planned for Beatrix, and is scheduled to open this year. More steel has been added to this section of the...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Loaded Chicken Strips Somehow Celebrate the 50th Anniversary at Magic Kingdom
Golden Oak Outpost also has a new 50th Anniversary dish — loaded chicken strips. Without a themed name or special feature, we’re not really sure how these tie into the 50th, but we tried them anyway. 50th Anniversary Loaded Chicken Strips – $11.29. Loaded Chicken Strips topped...
WDW News Today
Walls Removed From Tower of ESPN Club For Construction of Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk
Demolition has moved to the top of the octagonal tower of what was once the ESPN Club at Disney’s BoardWalk and will soon be The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers. Last month, we saw some of the paneling stripped from the tower. Most of the tower walls have...
WDW News Today
New Figment, 2023, and Vault Collection Map MagicBand+ Designs Available Online
Three new MagicBand+ designs are now available online. The Figment and 2023 MagicBand+ designs are available as pre-arrival options for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, while the Vault Collection MagicBand+ is available on shopDisney. Pre-Arrival Figment MagicBand+ – $34.99. The Figment MagicBand+ is black with...
WDW News Today
Scaffolding Removed From Bowser’s Castle, Super Nintendo World Nearing Completion in Universal Studios Hollywood
The exterior of Super Nintendo World looks almost complete as we near the land’s scheduled opening next month and Pass Member previews at the end of January (although reservations for Pass Member previews were delayed). In our last construction update, we noted that banners had been hung on Bowser’s Castle and the Toadstool Cafe sign was lit up.
WDW News Today
Shanghai Disneyland Increasing Ticket Prices Beginning in June 2023
Shanghai Disneyland has announced that they will be increasing their park ticket prices beginning in June 2023. Shanghai Disneyland uses a four-tier pricing structure — regular, regular plus, peak, and peak plus. Here are the updated rates and definitions:. “Regular” price of admission to Shanghai Disneyland, covering most of...
Comments / 0