How to make sure your pipes don't freeze during pre-Christmas storm

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're traveling out of town for the holidays during the pre-Christmas storm, make sure you take necessary precautions, so your pipes don't freeze while you're away. Water expands as it freezes which can cause pipes to break. According to Red Cross, pipes that freeze most frequently are outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, and supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets. Also, pipes that run against exterior walls have little or no insulation. Below are a few ways to protect your pipes from freezing: Drain water from...
Save Money This Winter by Insulating Your Water Pipes

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Now that winter's here, hot water feels like even more of a necessity. But if the prospect of a hot shower has you thinking about the cost, there's a simple do-it-yourself project that can save you some money in the long run and, possibly, make your shower a little warmer.
The Inside Outside Guys: Quieting water pipes

Not every home improvement project has to be a home run. Some tasks that improve quality of life in the home are small in scale, scope and cost. Take, for instance, the grating sound of pipes banging whenever water is run or a valve is shut off. Air hammer and...
An Onion Can Help Prevent Frost Buildup On Your Windshield

There’s an easy way to prevent frost from forming on your car windshield, and it involves a vegetable. You can rub the inside of an onion over your outer windshield glass to leave a coating that will keep frost from sticking. The sugar from the onion prevents water from...
Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
