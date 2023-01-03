ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc16.com

Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

On the riverfront beat, a case of false alarm

It looked like a serious situation, and it could have been, with Albany police and the fire department deployed on the banks of the Willamette River and a drone flying overhead. But as it turned out, nobody was dead. On a bike ride along the Willamette riverfront just as it...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Hit-and-run hospitalizes 60-year-old-woman, Eugene police searching for suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- It was about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when Teresa Arellano was the victim of a hit and run that left her hospitalized. The crash that happened at Sixth Avenue between Lincoln and Lawrence street left her with several fractured and dislocated bones. According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, she won’t be able to work for months. Arellano's family said he has been a housekeeper in hotels for more than 15 years.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says

EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon woman finds hope and resiliency through a new documentary

EUGENE, Ore. -- A remarkable story of a tragedy turned to resilience and hope; one woman is hoping a the new documentary of her life will help push people to pursue their dreams, no matter how hard life gets. The star of the documentary, 'Space, Hope and Charity', is Charity...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash seriously injured the victim and closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a...
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search

Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
CORVALLIS, OR

