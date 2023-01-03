Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing lightRoger MarshEugene, OR
Related
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
KVAL
Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
Tri-City Herald
Man missing for weeks found dead in remote area near Oregon mountain, police say
A man last seen weeks ago was found dead in a remote area near an Oregon mountain, police said. Steven Mainwaring, 22, of Corvallis, was found by a Ford Bronco near Mary’s Peak, according to a Sunday, Jan. 1, Facebook post from the Corvallis Police Department. “Nothing can be...
hh-today.com
On the riverfront beat, a case of false alarm
It looked like a serious situation, and it could have been, with Albany police and the fire department deployed on the banks of the Willamette River and a drone flying overhead. But as it turned out, nobody was dead. On a bike ride along the Willamette riverfront just as it...
Man faces bias crime charge after Salem crash leads to gunfire, assault
A man was arrested on Tuesday after what authorities described as a “minor” crash led to gunfire and an assault, Salem Police Department said.
kezi.com
Hit-and-run hospitalizes 60-year-old-woman, Eugene police searching for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- It was about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when Teresa Arellano was the victim of a hit and run that left her hospitalized. The crash that happened at Sixth Avenue between Lincoln and Lawrence street left her with several fractured and dislocated bones. According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, she won’t be able to work for months. Arellano's family said he has been a housekeeper in hotels for more than 15 years.
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
nbc16.com
Police: Roseburg man arrested after starting fire under awning of building
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday and charged with Reckless Burning, authorities said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to 1000 SE Stephens Street for a report of a fire that was started under the awning of the building. Connect the Dots Pediatric...
KVAL
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
kezi.com
Oregon woman finds hope and resiliency through a new documentary
EUGENE, Ore. -- A remarkable story of a tragedy turned to resilience and hope; one woman is hoping a the new documentary of her life will help push people to pursue their dreams, no matter how hard life gets. The star of the documentary, 'Space, Hope and Charity', is Charity...
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash seriously injured the victim and closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a...
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
OSP: Pursuit ends with troopers shooting suspect in Albany
An investigation is underway after a car chase ended with authorities shooting a suspect, Oregon State Police say.
Comments / 3