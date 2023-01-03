Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed liesMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Related
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
greenwichsentinel.com
Freccia Brothers Celebrates 100 Years
On Thursday, January 5th, First Selectman Fred Camillo honored Freccia Brothers with a proclamation. celebrating their 100 years of service to our community. Freccia Brothers has been proudly family owned and operated for 100 years and since 1922 have been conveniently located right on route one and have become a familiar Greenwich landmark.
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degree
jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a collage degreePhoto byRonaldCandonga / Pixabay. New York City is known for its high cost of living and the pressure to secure a high-paying job in order to afford it. While a college degree is often seen as a requirement for high-paying jobs, this is not always the case. In fact, there are numerous jobs in NYC that pay over $70K and do not require a college degree. In this article, we will explore the job market in NYC and provide some examples of high-paying jobs that do not require a college degree. We will also discuss some of the factors that contribute to the availability of these types of jobs and offer tips for job seekers without a college degree who are looking to secure a high-paying job in NYC.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Health Department offers discounted Radon Testing
The month of January has been designated as Radon Action Month by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA). Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. after smoking, and it is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Radon is estimated to be responsible for more than 21,000 deaths from lung cancer in the US each year. About 2,900 of these deaths occur among people who have never smoked. Smokers exposed to radon have a much higher risk for developing lung cancer than smokers who are not exposed.
NBC Connecticut
Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police
Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
New Stores Joining Huntington Shopping Center Lineup
Federal Realty Investment Trust announced several new stores Thursday that will be moving into the upgraded Huntington Shopping Center. The Container Store will join the lineup at the center, while Burger Village, Love Sac and Just Salad have signed leases for the center’s new pad Read More ...
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Our Treetops Moment
Just before Christmas, the remaining 54 acres of undeveloped land owned by the Rockefeller family went on the market for $21,500,000. That is a good-sized parcel of land at a relatively attractive price. We imagine this has caught the eye of a developer or two. It has also caught the eye of First Selectman Fred Camillo and the Greenwich Land Trust (GLT).
greenwichsentinel.com
Newly elected State Rep. Rachel Khanna is sworn in
Democratic State Representative Rachel Khanna was sworn in Wednesday at the State Capitol for her first term representing the 149th District, which covers parts of Greenwich and Stamford. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the House chamber. “This has been an exciting day, and I’m ready to get to work...
Westport Investment Advisor Failed To Report $1.4M In Profits To IRS, Feds Say
An investment advisor from Fairfield County is being accused of failing to report more than $1.4 million in profits to the IRS, federal authorities announced. Thomas Pacilio, age 64, of Westport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 5 to a federal tax offense, Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Joleen D. Simpson, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New England, said.
NASSAU BANK BANDIT STRIKES AGAIN? Westbury Bank of America branch latest to be targeted
A Westbury bank became the latest to be targeted in Nassau County by an attempted bank robber this past week.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel
Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
greenwichsentinel.com
Statement from Board of Selectmen regarding WMS field remediation
The following is a statement from Greenwich’s Board of Selectmen: First Selectman Fred Camillo, Selectwoman Lauren Rabin and Selectperson Janet Stone McGuigan. The board is urging all residents who want to get involved to write to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to support the remediation of Western Middle School’s athletic fields. All emails should be sent to CT DEEP’s Remediation Project Manager Jeffrey Wilcox at jeff.wilcox@ct.gov.
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Norwalk photos: Stepping into 2023
On January 2nd, Myška and I went for a walk in our West Norwalk neighborhood that took us past the gals shown above. “Isn’t Xmas over?” we asked them. “Yep,” one of them replied, “but we haven’t stopped celebrating. Happy New Year!”. “Happy New...
darientimes.com
Greenwich man charged in Stamford crash that killed restaurant workers
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man has been arrested in the December crash that killed two pedestrians who were crossing Washington Boulevard after leaving work at a nearby restaurant. Michael Talbot, of Greenwich, was apprehended Thursday night by deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, according to Sgt....
Trumbull Porch Pirate Nabbed With $8K In Goods, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly stealing packages containing more than $8,000 in Apple products from several porches in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Trumbull around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police said officers nabbed Jesus Felix, age 23, of the...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Moves Ahead With ‘Tactical Urbanism’ Solutions for Pedestrian Deaths
Two days before Tuesday’s meeting of the Vision Zero Task Force – created to eliminate traffic deaths on Stamford streets by 2032 – a woman died in yet another crash. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, 31, was killed on New Year’s Day when her Honda crossed Greenwich Avenue, jumped the sidewalk and hit a tree, Stamford police report.
Comments / 0