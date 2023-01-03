House speaker vote: The Republicans who refused to support Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) h as fallen short during the first ballot vote for speaker, forcing additional rounds of balloting until one candidate is able to secure a majority in the House of Representatives. No candidate running for speaker has lost a first-round vote in a century. At the end of the first ballot, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) , leader of the Democratic caucus, received 212 votes, while McCarthy received 203.
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) received 10, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) received six, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) received one, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) received one, and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) received one.
Here are the Republican members of the House who did not support McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House.
- Biggs voted for himself
- Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) voted for Biggs
- Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) voted for Jordan
- Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) voted for Banks
- Rep. Mike Cloud (R-TX) voted for Jordan
- Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) voted for Biggs
- Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) voted for Biggs
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) voted for Biggs
- Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) voted for Biggs
- Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) voted for Biggs
- Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) voted for Zeldin
- Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) voted for Jordan
- Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) voted for Jordan
- Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) voted for Biggs
- Rep. Brandon Ogles (R-TN) voted for Jordan
- Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) voted for Biggs
- Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) voted for Biggs
- Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) voted for Donalds
- Rep.-elect Keith Self (R-TX) voted for Jordan
Ahead of the vote, McCarthy acknowledged the defectors and the possibility he could lose on the first ballot, saying the process will go on until he has enough support to win.
"If what's holding up today is simply about a few members who want something they haven't earned, we can't give in to that. We have to be strong," McCarthy said as he walked into the House chamber Tuesday afternoon.
