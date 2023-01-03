House speaker vote: The Republicans who refused to support Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) h as fallen short during the first ballot vote for speaker, forcing additional rounds of balloting until one candidate is able to secure a majority in the House of Representatives. No candidate running for speaker has lost a first-round vote in a century. At the end of the first ballot, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) , leader of the Democratic caucus, received 212 votes, while McCarthy received 203.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) received 10, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) received six, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) received one, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) received one, and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) received one.

Here are the Republican members of the House who did not support McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House.

Biggs voted for himself Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) voted for Biggs Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) voted for Jordan Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) voted for Banks Rep. Mike Cloud (R-TX) voted for Jordan Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) voted for Biggs Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) voted for Biggs Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) voted for Biggs Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) voted for Biggs Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) voted for Biggs Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) voted for Zeldin Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) voted for Jordan Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) voted for Jordan Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) voted for Biggs Rep. Brandon Ogles (R-TN) voted for Jordan Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) voted for Biggs Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) voted for Biggs Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) voted for Donalds Rep.-elect Keith Self (R-TX) voted for Jordan

Ahead of the vote, McCarthy acknowledged the defectors and the possibility he could lose on the first ballot, saying the process will go on until he has enough support to win.

"If what's holding up today is simply about a few members who want something they haven't earned, we can't give in to that. We have to be strong," McCarthy said as he walked into the House chamber Tuesday afternoon.