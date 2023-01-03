Read full article on original website
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
BBC
Woman, 18, dies after Bradford police chase crash
An 18-year-old woman has died after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase. The silver Vauxhall Vectra crashed after it failed to stop for officers on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday. Five other people - four men and...
BBC
Five teenagers arrested after cross-border police chase
Five teenagers have been arrested after a car failed to stop for gardaí (Irish police) in County Donegal and crossed the border into Northern Ireland. The car crossed the Lifford Bridge at about 00:10 local time on Wednesday and continued in the direction of Strabane. Police Service of Northern...
BBC
Family tributes to beloved mother, 24, killed in crash
Family tributes have been paid to a "beloved" mother from Somerset who died in a crash. Martine Hearn, 24, died in a two-vehicle collision on the A371 in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet, at about 08:00GMT on Wednesday. The mother-of-one, from Bruton, was described as a "beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, partner...
BBC
Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
BBC
Mother of three named as fatal crash victim
A mother of three young children has been named by online fundraisers as the victim of a fatal car crash. Benedicta Owusu-Buabeng died while driving in Bracknell, Berkshire, on 17 December, fundraisers said. She was a "loving mother" to children aged seven, three and nine months, they added. Police, who...
BBC
Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
BBC
Rugeley man arrested after class A drugs seized
A man has been arrested after police seized a large haul of class A drugs. Officers discovered them after stopping a Ford Fiesta on Sandy Lane, Rugeley on Thursday at about 17:15 GMT. A stash of cocaine and other class A drugs - believed to have a street value of...
BBC
Met Police: Officer charged with two rapes granted bail
A Met Police officer accused of raping two women has appeared in court. PC Rupert Edwards, 30, is alleged to have carried out the attacks days apart in Lambeth, south London, and Epsom in Surrey, in August and September. He was not on duty. PC Edwards, from Ashstead in Surrey,...
BBC
Christmas Eve shooting victim Elle Edwards had bright future - coroner
A coroner has described the victim of a fatal shooting outside a pub on Christmas Eve as a "beautiful young woman" who had a "bright future ahead". Elle Edwards, 26, was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, at about 23:50 GMT on 24 December. At her inquest at Liverpool's...
BBC
Newtownabbey man Daryl Patton 'fled car containing £100k of suspected cocaine'
A Newtownabbey man who allegedly fled a car containing £100,000 worth of suspected cocaine has claimed he parked up to relax and watch YouTube videos. Daryl Patton, 37, rejected allegations he locked the vehicle and ran across fields as officers carried out checks at Mallusk Playing Fields. The incident...
