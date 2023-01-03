ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
WATCH: House of Representatives holds moment of silence on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The House of Representatives held a moment of silence Friday on the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Watch the full event in the player above. The moment of silence at the Capitol, to contemplate the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on it, drew mostly Democrats. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York stood at a lectern flanked by former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and House Chaplain Margaret Grun Kibben. After a brief moment of silence, Jeffries closed out the short event, saying “May God continue to bless America.”
McCarthy loses 14th vote to become House Speaker; UW-La Crosse professor breaks down how we got here

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, narrowly lost for the 14th time his bid to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives despite appearances late Friday he had swayed enough of the Republican holdouts to back him to lead the lower chamber of Congress. Late Friday night, McCarthy received 216 votes for speaker, missing the threshold by a...
WATCH: How did the Jan. 6 attack affect the rest of the world?

Two years ago, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. Echoing the lies of former President Donald Trump of a stolen 2020 presidential election, rioters ransacked the Capitol hoping to stop the counting of electoral votes by the House and the Senate. While the insurrectionists failed to overturn President Joe Biden’s election...
WATCH: The effect of Jan. 6 on America’s democracy, 2 years later

In the two years since a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the 2020 election certification, election deniers have run for office at all levels in the U.S., poll workers have been threatened, and Trump has once again announced his candidacy for president while still espousing baseless claims of fraud in the last presidential election. But the tenets of American democracy held firm in the 2022 midterm elections despite the Jan. 6 insurrection and elected officials continuing to spread lies about the results of the 2020 election.
