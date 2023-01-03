ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Hyde: A night when a big game of football took a backseat to life

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Near noon on Tuesday, as Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the toy drive he once hoped to raise $2,500 for had topped $4 million in contributions.

Most of the more than 150,000 people sending money, they couldn’t know Hamlin. They hadn’t even heard of the Buffalo Bills defensive back until he was hit struck in the chest Monday night tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins in what appeared a common football play — until the aftermath.

Hamlin stood up and then collapsed to the field. No one knew just then his heart stopped. But the reaction was the same for the ones watching on national television Monday night as the ones kneeling on the Cincinnati football field.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen said he knew something was wrong right away, and former NFL trainer Kevin O’Neill said the same from his Broward home.

“I saw the trainer waving for help,’’ he said. “That’s when I knew there was a problem.”

Some say a life-and-death moment like this puts sports into perspective. But no one needs a player collapsing on the field, players weeping openly, opponents praying together and both teams agree the game wasn’t going on to put sports into perspective.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” ESPN analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said at one point.

That’s how scary the scene was, how gut-wrenching it became as players kneeled on this same Cincinnati field in a similarly somber scene as players prayed for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going off in an ambulance in October.

Tagovailoa’s head smacked on the ground, his hands showed a “fencing response” position America learned was reaction to head trauma, and he went on a stretcher to a hospital.

Concussions. Head traumas. Brain studies. That’s become part of the football vocabulary by now. The Buffalo team doctor on the field, Andrew Cappuccino, also treated former University of Miami tight end Kevin Everett for a spine injury in 2007.

Players are aware of the dangers of concussions and spinal damage. Heart stoppage isn’t an injury of anecdotes in sports. Hank Gathers died of a heart attack in college basketball. Reggie Lewis did in the NBA.

CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field. At some point, a tube was put down his throat to maintain a flow of oxygen.

O’Neill, a former University of Miami, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins trainer, said Thom Mayer, the players’ union doctor, required back in the 1990s for every game to have a rapid intubation specialist on hand. Mayer said the tube was necessary in an emergency.

“To my knowledge, [Monday] night was the first time it’s ever been used,’’ he said.

It was Tuesday morning now and O’Neill had just talked with Kent Falb, the former Detroit Lions trainer. Falb performed CPR in 1971 on a Lions defensive back, Chuck Hughes, who is the only player to die of a heart attack at a game.

Hughes died in the ambulance en route to the hospital. The game went on.

“A lot has change since then,’’ O’Neill said.

He was talking medically, but it’s changed inside the game, too. The players and coaches might have been the ones who decided to stop Monday’s game. They informed league officials they weren’t playing, according to some reports.

Monday’s game meant plenty from a football perspective, too. A playoff bye and top seeds were at stake. MVP races. A prime-time matchup on ESPN.

But there’s no way a game could go on Monday night. No one thought so, either. It gets back to the overriding idea that sport is the most important thing that doesn’t mean anything.

The players know. Dozens sent out messages after Monday’s game like similar to that of New York Jets and former University of Miami receiver Braxton Berrios.

“Keep praying for Damar and his family this morning,’’ Berrios tweeted. “This game feels like the most important thing in the world sometimes until perspective wakes us up.”

The Bills sent out an update, too:

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”

It was early Tuesday afternoon when the Bills sent that. Hamlin’s fund-raising page was approaching $5 million.

Dave Hyde: One more Sunday for the sum of the Dolphins to be equal to their individual parts

Sometimes you come into a final NFL Sunday with all the players and all the numbers lining up in a way that explains a team’s record. And sometimes you get a season like the Miami Dolphins this year, where the sum is less than the parts. That’s the epitaph waiting to be changed or chiseled Sunday. There’s no other way to see it. The Dolphins are 8-8 and needing a win against the New York Jets ...
Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater still can’t throw with injured finger; Miami preparing for all contingencies

The dislocated pinky finger on Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s right, throwing hand was still not allowing him to throw a football on Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. McDaniel offered little else about the quarterback plan going forward, as the team is taking it one day at a time after already deciding starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be available for ...
Dolphins-Jets predictions: Can Miami finally snap skid and maybe sneak into the playoffs?

Dolphins (8-8) vs. Jets (7-9), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 1 point. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 11-5): Dolphins 17, Jets 13 How the Dolphins score 17 points with a rookie quarterback against one of the league’s top defenses will remain to be seen. But this team has too much talent for this season to swirl completely down the drain. Chris Perkins, ...
Chris Perkins: Many Dolphins trying to avoid seeing social media criticism, but it’s tough

Social media is chirping, and it hasn’t been favorable toward the Miami Dolphins recently. Many players are aware of the comments, they’re aware people who previously supported them whole-heartedly are now giving full-throated criticisms in very personal ways. The criticism is tough to ignore. Social media is a lifestyle for most players. “I’m on Twitter all the time,” said Jevon Holland, the ...
Dolphins react to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s hospitalization; Miami injury updates ahead of Jets game

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opened his Wednesday press conference with a statement in reaction to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s shocking cardiac arrest and collapse on the field in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that caused the game to be suspended. Hamlin has been in critical condition in the intensive care unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. ...
Underperforming Dolphins defense could cost Josh Boyer his job, but he’s at peace with whatever happens

The big question going into the 2022 season for Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was if he could run his unit without the backing of ex-coach Brian Flores. Through unexpected personnel losses, myriad injuries and probably some shortcomings of his own, Boyer has not answered that call. Entering Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets, the Dolphins have the ...
Here’s what Bills-Bengals cancellation and NFL playoff adjustments mean for Dolphins

The NFL announced Thursday night it will not resume the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The canceled game, which was originally postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and was hospitalized due to cardiac arrest suffered at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, had significant AFC playoff implications. A league announcement on Thursday night provided ...
Duncan Robinson finger surgery leaves Heat three players down for at least the next month; LeBron out vs. Heat

Already effectively operating two players short of the NBA roster maximum, the Miami Heat now will find themselves four bodies short of that limit over the next month, if not longer. In the wake of announcing Tuesday that rookie big man Nikola Jovic would miss four weeks due to a lower-back stress reaction, the Heat announced Wednesday that guard Duncan Robinson would be out at least a month ...
Heat’s Orlando Robinson is on the clock, to a degree with destination unknown

The moment was both amusing and concerning. With his priority being establishing himself on the NBA level with the Miami Heat, undrafted rookie center Orlando Robinson is leaving the business portion of his equation to others. So, no, Robinson did not know the number of days of NBA eligibility he has remaining on his two-way contract, nor the specifics of the process. He then was told the ...
ASK IRA: Was loss to Lakers the Heat’s worst of the season?

Q: This is almost as bad as the losses to the Spurs and the Pistons. – Rick. A: Worse. This one came at a time when the Heat finally appeared to have found their footing. The possibility of a 4-1 trip was there for the taking. Momentum was being built. And then the Heat reverted to a some-of-the-time team. What the loss to the Lakers does is reignite the debate about this being a mediocre, ...
Jimmy Butler on another bad Heat loss, ‘We’ve just got to figure this thing out’

After the wins, Jimmy Butler often is content to leave the talking to others. But after the losses, particularly the bad losses, that is when the voice of the veteran forward tends to most resonate in the Miami Heat locker room. Wednesday night at Crypto.Com Arena, after the Heat found a way to lose to a Los Angeles Lakers team lacking LeBron James and Anthony Davis, was one of those times. ...
Chris Perkins: Mike McDaniel deals with tough learning curve in rookie season as Dolphins coach

Mike McDaniel hasn’t been able to find the answers. He hasn’t found the answers to what defenses are doing to his offense, he hasn’t found the answers for why his defense allows 28 points per game on the road and 16 points per game at home, and he hasn’t found the answers to his team’s five-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s finale against the New York Jets and aging quarterback Joe ...
New Florida Panther Matthew Tkachuk selected for next month’s All-Star Game in Sunrise

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been named to the initial 32-man roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Saturday, Feb. 4. He will also participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on the night before. “Matthew has seamlessly fused with our group from his first day with our organization, bringing consistent compete and a ...
Heat’s Udonis Haslem (a lifelong fan) feeling Dolphins’ pain

The seemingly inexplicable regarding the Miami Dolphins is easily explainable for Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem. As a lifelong fan, he appreciates the roller coaster from 8-3 start to 8-8 record and Sunday’s must-win game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium for any chance of making the playoffs. But as a professional athlete in his 20th season, he also recognizes the great ...
Mosley wrestling hosts Panhandle Championship

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — 22 wrestling teams from the region are competing in the annual Panhandle Championship at Mosley High School. “We call it the Panhandle Championship, but anybody is welcome,” Mosley wrestling coach Jeff Skipper said. “What we want to do is we want to get as many people here, as many matches […]
ASK IRA: Is it mediocrity, apathy or something different with the Heat?

Q: I’ve gone to bed angry with losses to the Pistons, Wizards and the shorthanded Grizzlies, but the loss to a bad Lakers team, I went to bed hurt, with the realization that this team doesn’t have a passion for the game. Truly unprofessional to approach any game like that. This is just a bad season. – Marc, Arlington, Texas. A: Worse than even a bad season (remember, the Heat do own their own ...
