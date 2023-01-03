ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ulysses S. Grant, president and general, gets a day in Ohio

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M07Cg_0k2ANRqk00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The president responsible for giving America the federal Christmas holiday is getting a special day of his own.

Beginning next year, April 27 will be celebrated as Ulysses S. Grant Day in the iconic Civil War general’s home state of Ohio, after legislation creating the recognition cleared the Legislature Dec. 14 and was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.

Grant was born on that date 200 years ago this past spring.

The home-state recognition comes alongside congressional action marking the 200th year of Grant’s birth, in 1822, with a posthumous military promotion: to the U.S. Army’s highest rank of General of the Armies of the United States.

When could Columbus see snow in January?

Authorization for the president to promote Grant — introduced by U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, Democrat of Ohio, and Roy Blunt, Republican of Missouri — was contained in an $858 billion defense spending bill that became law in December.

The future leader’s boyhood home along the Ohio River in southern Ohio sits in the legislative districts of state Sen. Terry Johnson and state Rep. Adam Bird, both Republicans, who introduced companion day-naming bills.

“Personally, I believe Ulysses S. Grant is one of Ohio’s greatest native sons, and I think history is starting to look much differently at his time as president,” Bird said in an interview.

Indeed, scholars in recent years have been reassessing Grant’s complicated legacy of battlefield cruelty and personal slaveholding, with some now arguing for him to be considered America’s first civil rights president. They say he was a flawed leader who did what he could to protect freed slaves during Reconstruction.

Damar Hamlin: What we know and updates for Jan. 3

Bird said Grant’s home territory was “a hotbed of the Underground Railroad” when the future Union general and 18th U.S. president was young. Bird called Grant “a consequential man in a consequential place.”

Johnson said recognizing Grant was long overdue.

“President Grant left a legacy that few in history have ever seen,” he said in a statement on the bill’s passage.

That legacy includes the federal Christmas holiday, created in legislation Grant signed as president in 1870. The move was viewed as a gesture to unify the South, where some states had already embraced the tradition, and the North, whose Puritan roots had generally deterred it.

Christmas remains the only federal holiday with a religious association, but efforts to remove it from the list for that reason have been unsuccessful. A federal judge in Ohio rejected a constitutional challenge to the holiday in 1999, noting that people could spend the day off however they wished.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohioans in the US Capitol riot: Where are they now?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While Friday marked two years since a mob breached the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice has had its hands full going into 2023 as it has cases waiting from Ohio and around the country. Federal investigators have charged at least 54 Ohioans in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine signs billion-dollar spending bill, lays out 2023 priorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed several bills on Friday before the inauguration for his second term. House Bill 45   This bill allocates nearly $6 billion dollars in state and American Rescue Plan funds. DeWine said the bill “will overwhelmingly benefit Ohioans of all walks of life.” Among other investments, the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New Ohio law protects disabled people’s parental rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Todd Elzey has been around the block. Hailing from West Jefferson, Elzey was a licensed attorney in California before moving to upstate New York to work as a Medicare Appeal Officer for eight years. After returning to Ohio, he was a freelance reporter covering city government in Geneva and Kettering. He’s […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio rejected 759 license plates in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio rejected over 700 custom license plates applications in 2022 for offensive, sexual and occasionally humorous messages that car owners wanted. NBC4 received an internal list of the custom license plate requests from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles via a public records request. The state also launched a redesign of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal …. Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023

Watch above: The U.S. House voted in April 2022 to legalize marijuana at the federal level. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s Secretary of State has resubmitted a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. After a legal skirmish struck the initiated statute from last year’s ballot, Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an act to legalize, tax […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Governor signs bill with aims to help teacher shortage in Ohio

A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Mike DeWine could help with the teacher shortage being experienced statewide in Ohio. House Bill 554, a bill authored by state Reps. Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville, and Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, was designed specifically to bring professionals in various fields back to their previous profession as teachers in order to […] The post Governor signs bill with aims to help teacher shortage in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

License Reciprocity Act Signed into Law

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) applauds the signing of Senate Bill 131, the companion bill of Powell’s House Bill 203, which will boost Ohio’s economic competitiveness by recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses and attracting skilled workers to the state. “Ohio can be on the leading edge...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio local governments walked away from millions of COVID-19 relief dollars: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dozens of small governments throughout Ohio turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Statewide, 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply for the COVID-19 stimulus dollars or opted to return the dollars to the state, according to data from The Ohio Grants Partnership. Of those, 48 did not apply for the grant money.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one

While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine is putting the finishing touches on the last one. So far this week, the governor has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed one. DeWine rejected HB 286, sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati. The bill would have […] The post DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Career Opportunity: Apply Now to be an Ohio Wildlife Officer

Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
NBC4 Columbus

New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.  Here are some of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine, regulators keeping eye on sports betting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sports gambling in Ohio has been legal for just four days and Gov. Mike DeWine is already sounding some alarms. “The companies that are doing the massive advertising need to be aware that they’re being looked at very closely by the governor and the casino control commission,” DeWine said. The Casino […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy