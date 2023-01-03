ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills-Bengals will not resume this week as Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition

By Sam Farmer, Chuck Schilken
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cEa5_0k2ANEcX00

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday in the intensive care unit of a Cincinnati hospital, where he was transported after suffering cardiac arrest during a game the night before.

Hamlin, 24, climbed to his feet after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals, then dropped to the ground unconscious. Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes and defibrillated him before he was loaded into an ambulance that had been driven onto the field.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” Hamlin’s family said in a statement released Tuesday. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach [Zac] Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Meanwhile, the NFL has not made a decision about the possible resumption of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game, announcing that the pivotal AFC showdown will not be completed this week.

The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 schedule , which has the Bills playing host to New England and the Bengals at home against Baltimore.

The Bills, Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the conference , which means a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason remain up for grabs.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the decision not to resume the game this week after speaking with NFL Players Assn. leadership and representatives of the Bills and Bengals.

Many members of the Bills returned to Buffalo after Monday night’s game was suspended, although some stayed in Cincinnati to be close to Hamlin.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the league said in a statement.

Since Hamlin’s collapse, many people have come across a GoFundMe page the player set up in December 2020 to support a Pittsburgh-area toy drive.

As of Tuesday evening, the fund had generated more than $5.4 million in donations .

Hamlin’s initial goal for the fundraiser was $2,500. An archived version of the GoFundMe page shows the drive had raised just less than $3,000 shortly before Monday night’s game. But the response since then has been phenomenal, with the fund serving as an outlet for more than 187,000 people looking for a way to express their concern.

“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation,” an update to the GoFundMe page read Tuesday morning. “However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.”

Many donors also used the GoFundMe page to leave messages of support for Hamlin. Some made a point that NFL rooting interests don’t matter at a time like this, with fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints among those contributing donations.

“We are praying for you, your family, and team! First time we’ve watched you play & our heart is broken! We pray you recover & that God will always watch over & protect you! Football is great, but you’re even more special!” donors Lindsay and Chase Yates wrote.

“We need you here with us Damar, so you can continue to shine your light on the world brother! Prayers and love,” David Chamberlain wrote.

“I care about this young man, and I don’t even know him,” Monte White wrote. “Anything I can do to advance this man’s worthy cause I want to do. Praying for his complete healing and full recovery.”

Hamlin grew up in the Pittsburgh area and wrote on the GoFundMe page that he started the Chasing M’s Foundation as a way of “using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.”

The toy drive was the foundation’s first program and was set up to “positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic,” he wrote.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area

The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of NBC Sports reported that Kraft... The post Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh facing suspension from NCAA?

Jim Harbaugh issued a statement on Thursday that indicated he plans to remain at Michigan, and the commitment came at a time when he is at the center of an NCAA investigation. Michigan is being investigated by the NCAA for possible violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, according to a report from Adam Rittenberg... The post Jim Harbaugh facing suspension from NCAA? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Pro Football Rumors

NFL moving toward canceling Bills-Bengals game?

No NFL game has been canceled since the 1987 season, when a players’ strike led to a 15-game campaign, and CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes no game has started and not been completed in league history. The league rescheduled its Week 2 games in 2001, after the September 11 attacks led to their postponement, and put Tuesdays and Wednesdays in play for COVID-19-affected contests in 2020 and ’21. Three days after the Bills-Bengals game’s postponement, the league has not announced a plan.
CINCINNATI, OH
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
499K+
Followers
78K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy