NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Evesham VIctim Suffered $150K In ID Theft Purchases: Police
Police in South Jersey have charged a Philadelphia man with making more than $150,000 in purchases using a stolen identity. On Dec. 11, 2022, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers took a report in which the victim reported that an unknown person had used his personal and financial information to purchase several motor vehicles and various other items.
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
Aspiring State Trooper, 25, Killed By Backyard Bonfire Explosion In Mullica Township
An aspiring Florida state trooper died four days after catching fire at a backyard bonfire in Atlantic County. James Nelson Davis III, 25, was airlifted to Temple Hospital's Burn Center in Philadelphia on Christmas night with burns over 90 percent of his body, DailyVoice.com previously reported. He died the night of Dec. 29.
Stalker Followed, Spied On Bucks Woman For 6 Years, DA Says
A Hatfield man who had stalked and harassed a Bucks County woman for over six years is going to jail, authorities say. Andrew D. Gold, 33, was convicted at trial in August and sentenced to 1-2 years plus 12 years probation at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, said Deputy District Attorney Brittney Kern in a statement.
Man Faces 4 Years For Stealing ATV In Mullica
A Camden man faces a four-year state prison sentence for stealing an ATV from a yard in Atlantic County, authorities said. Julio Arroyo, 34, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to theft of a Honda ATV from a property in Mullica in May 2019. Arroyo admitted that he unlawfully entered...
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
Mays Landing woman ordered held in killing of husband
A Mays Landing woman was ordered held in jail Tuesday in the fatal shooting of her husband on Christmas. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, called police to say she shot her husband during an altercation and asking for them to come help him, according to information released during the detention hearing. Hamilton...
Three indicted in fatal shooting of Mays Landing teen inside Atlantic City store
Three Atlantic City men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing man inside a Pacific Avenue market last year. Malik Galloway, 31, is accused of going inside the store brandishing a gun and fatally shooting 19-year-old Malae Johnson. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside...
Homicide Investigation Underway In Monmouth County
FREEHOLD – An investigation into a fatal shooting that took place Monday in Neptune Township remains ongoing, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. On Monday, January 2, 2023, members of the Neptune Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey. New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Ewing Stem Civic Student Beaten In Bathroom
EWING, N.J. (PBN) A family is spending their afternoon in a hospital Wednesday after their son was attacked inside of a bathroom at the stem Civics Purplefect Palace High School. The teenage victim suffered head trauma and facial injuries that left him unconscious inside the bathroom after the attack, security...
KIYC: School assault in Allentown reveals ongoing issues with NJ’s bullying laws
A violent attack on an Allentown High School student in a school bathroom might appear, at first glance, to be an obvious act of bullying. But it is not under New Jersey law.
23,000 Fentanyl Doses, 30 Homemade Guns Seized In NJ Latin Kings Takedown: Feds
More than 23,000 doses of fentanyl, nearly 30 homemade firearms and a host of parts designed to create fully-automatic machine guns were seized in the takedown of a drug and gun trafficking network run by New Jersey members of the Latin Kings, federal authorities announced. Nine reputed members of the...
Fatal Daytime Shooting Investigated In Neptune: Prosecutor
Authorities are investigating a fatal daytime shooting Monday, Jan. 2 in Neptune. The shooting took place at about 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune PD are actively involved in a homicide investigation at this time,”...
Person shot and killed along Jersey Shore, officials say
A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon Neptune, officials said. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue and is being investigated as a homicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune police department are actively involved in...
fox29.com
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
St. Augustine police looking for man who attacked bouncer with broken bottle in New Years brawl
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine Police Department is looking for a suspect after a bouncer was seriously injured in a brawl at the White Lion on New Years Eve. STORY: Scott Stallings’ Masters invitation mistakenly sent to Georgia man with same name. According to detectives, the suspect...
Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mays Landing Man, 70, Dies In Collision With Numerous Trees: Police
A 70-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed in a single-car crash, authorities said. On Monday, Jan. 2, at 9:26 a.m., the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to the Black Horse Pike near Pinehurst Drive for the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix being...
