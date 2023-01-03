ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

Daily Voice

Evesham VIctim Suffered $150K In ID Theft Purchases: Police

Police in South Jersey have charged a Philadelphia man with making more than $150,000 in purchases using a stolen identity. On Dec. 11, 2022, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers took a report in which the victim reported that an unknown person had used his personal and financial information to purchase several motor vehicles and various other items.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Stalker Followed, Spied On Bucks Woman For 6 Years, DA Says

A Hatfield man who had stalked and harassed a Bucks County woman for over six years is going to jail, authorities say. Andrew D. Gold, 33, was convicted at trial in August and sentenced to 1-2 years plus 12 years probation at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, said Deputy District Attorney Brittney Kern in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Faces 4 Years For Stealing ATV In Mullica

A Camden man faces a four-year state prison sentence for stealing an ATV from a yard in Atlantic County, authorities said. Julio Arroyo, 34, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to theft of a Honda ATV from a property in Mullica in May 2019. Arroyo admitted that he unlawfully entered...
MULLICA, NJ
BreakingAC

Mays Landing woman ordered held in killing of husband

A Mays Landing woman was ordered held in jail Tuesday in the fatal shooting of her husband on Christmas. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, called police to say she shot her husband during an altercation and asking for them to come help him, according to information released during the detention hearing. Hamilton...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Ewing Stem Civic Student Beaten In Bathroom

EWING, N.J. (PBN) A family is spending their afternoon in a hospital Wednesday after their son was attacked inside of a bathroom at the stem Civics Purplefect Palace High School. The teenage victim suffered head trauma and facial injuries that left him unconscious inside the bathroom after the attack, security...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Person shot and killed along Jersey Shore, officials say

A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon Neptune, officials said. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue and is being investigated as a homicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune police department are actively involved in...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

