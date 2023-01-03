ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation

Even though the terrifying situation regarding Damar Hamlin directly affects the Buffalo Bills more than any other team in the league, it certainly sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL and every team is having to deal with the tough situation. During his Wednesday morning press conference, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh opened up a Read more... The post Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals star makes touching move to support Damar Hamlin

When Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin shockingly went into cardiac arrest and needed life-saving CPR on the field and an emergency ambulance transport to a nearby hospital during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, players from both teams were cleary affected by the terrifying scene. And now, players from both teams are offering their support for Hamlin.
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Buffalo Sabres Player Announces Engagement

The Buffalo Sabres are back on the ice tomorrow night at KeyBank Center, against the Minnesota Wild, which kicks off a four-game homestand after a long road trip. The Sabres currently sit six points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have a whopping four games in hand on the team that holds that spot, the New York Islanders. They also have five games in hand on the Washington Capitals, who are 10 points ahead in the top wild card spot.
Buffalo Bills With an Encouraging Update Regarding Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills are back at the team's facility on Wednesday to conduct a walkthrough. The Bills, the NFL and the country continue to think and pray for Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest early in the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The...
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explains decision for Damar Hamlin coverage

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explained why he didn't interview a medical expert shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. "My personal preference was that I didn’t want to bring in a physician to speculate," Van Pelt told CNN's Oliver Darcy. "I totally see the other side, where a well-trained eye of a physician might recognize something that might totally make sense. But I just didn’t want to be speculating."
Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke

Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Biden speaks with parents of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin

President Biden on Wednesday spoke with the parents of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. Biden spoke to Hamlin’s mother and father “at length,” he told reporters upon arriving back at the White House from a trip to Kentucky. Hamlin, 24, is…
Josh Allen Has 2-Word Response To Question About Playing

On Thursday afternoon, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen spoke with the media for the first time since Damar Hamlin's collapse. During the press conference, reporters asked the duo if the team is ready to play this weekend after the horrific situation. McDermott attempted to answer the question, but Allen swooped in.
Address to Send Damar Hamlin A Card

It is not just Buffalo, New York that is embracing Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin. It is the entire United States. Since Monday night, major landmarks, other pro sports stadiums and more have all lit up red, white and blue to show their support. We all want to do something. Something...
Some Uncertainty Surrounding the Patriots-Bills Game on Sunday?

The NFL world continues to focus on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, as he remains in critical condition in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati's Medical Center. While Hamlin remains at the top of everyone's minds with the Bills and the sports world, as of now,...
Zac Taylor Shares How Tee Higgins Is 'Handling' Everything

Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night. The sports world is seriously concerned about Hamlin as he remains in critical condition, but some of the concern also lies with Higgins. Being so closely involved in such a scary...
Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
Bills Playoff Scenarios; Buffalo Loses Bye Week if Chiefs Win

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume their week 17 game, as the NFL made that official late on Thursday night, ahead of the week 18 games. The game was officially cancelled and that came as no surprise to NFL fans, since the speculation was that would be the case ever since late Wednesday night, when Pro Football Talk reported that's the way things were looking.
