wosu.org

Columbus Education Association wins bid to keep outreach positions as part of union

An arbitrator has sided with the Columbus Education Association and reversed a Columbus City Schools decision that removed several positions from the union over the summer. The employees work with vulnerable and unhoused students to connect them with services and keep them in their original home school through the district’s Project Connect program.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Late Columbus school bus leads parents to call police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 38,000 Columbus City Schools students depend on the bus to get to and from school. Wednesday morning, students braced for a big change: A new bus route schedule in the middle of the school year. That meant a new bus driver, new pickup and drop off times and possibly a new bus stop location.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

OSU facility back on track

Plans for construction of the highly-anticipated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center facility in Powell are back on track as Powell City Council listened to an ordinance for an amended final development plan during Tuesday’s meeting. The facility, which is to be located on approximately 30 acres at 7071...
POWELL, OH
wosu.org

Columbus Dispatch to end publication of ThisWeek Community News

The Columbus Dispatch plans to cease publication of its community-focused weekly newspapers, collectively known as ThisWeek Community News. ThisWeek Community News has been publishing hyperlocal news stories and high school sports in central Ohio since 1989, according to the publication's Facebook page. Parent paper The Dispatch announced this week it...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building

CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
themetropreneur.com

Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – January 2023

Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking full-time or part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Do you love coaching? How about throwing axes?...
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime

MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

SourcePoint welcomes new board members

SourcePoint on Tuesday announced the appointment of four new members to its board, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2023. Joining the SourcePoint Board of Directors are William Brown, Ron Fantozzi, Anna Horstman and Cheri Thompson. Brown is a retired quality assurance executive who...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jaycee Arms apartment project lands necessary funding to start on second $33M phase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Affordable housing nonprofit NCJC Housing & Development Foundation and Sunset Development Co. have landed the necessary funding to start construction on a 120-unit downtown apartment project. The $33.5 million addition will add 120 units to the existing Jaycee Arms Apartments development at 266...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

ODH encouraging Ohioans to get updated COVID-19 booster

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their updated COVID-19 booster. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH director, said although cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have not reached levels seen over the past two winters, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying each week from the virus.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti

Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls

CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

