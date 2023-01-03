ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy edged to the cusp of becoming House speaker late Friday night as the weary but energized members pushed through a tension-filled, historic 14th vote. McArthy made an extraordinary surge, laboring to end the grueling standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority's ability to govern.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
KOMO News

Feds spent $324 million on healthcare for non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, last fiscal year

WASHINGTON (TND) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) year-end report evaluating the agency’s work during the last fiscal year indicated it spent roughly $324 million on healthcare for detained non-citizens, including illegal immigrants. “Providing healthcare to the detained population is a key component of ERO’s (ICE’s...
WASHINGTON STATE

