FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution on 1/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
WSPY NEWS
Farm Bureau scholarship applications available
Scholarships are available for students through the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau Director Victoria Lundh says the farm bureau awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships last year. Your browser does not support the audio element. Lundh says students can find more information and sign up for the scholarships online. Your...
WSPY NEWS
Great Chef's Tasting Party & UCP Benefit Auction
Fred Ferrara, Gina Wysocki-Szpur and Anastasia Tusky, with United Cerebal Palsy a partner of United Way of Grundy County, joined as Tuesday’s guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming 26th annual culinary event. Ferarra talked about the inception of this event and mentioned...
fox32chicago.com
Emergency shelter opens in Oak Park to help homeless
The shelter is opening in a building that used to be the church rectory. It hasn't been used in some time.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich alderwoman addresses concerns with drag show at Sandwich Opera House
Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson on Tuesday told the rest of the Sandwich City Council that she's concerned about a drag show happening at the Sandwich Opera House in February. Johnson wanted to know if the show is going to be restricted to adults only. Your browser does not support the audio...
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park police give locks to Hyundai owners
It's not too late. The Orland Park Police Department will be giving away free anti-theft wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners until 4 p.m. Thursday. Supply is limited and appointments are recommended.
After sudden loss of son, couple develops grief support program to help others
The loss of a loved one can be difficult but the impact seems to heighten during the holiday season. After dealing with the sudden loss of their son in 2015, Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr. and wife Ella Wade decided to turn their pain into purpose through the creation of a ministry called G.R.I.E.F. (God’s Relief in Every Family). The couple is presenting weekly classes on the campuses of Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago and Gary.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
wjol.com
New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School
The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
MyStateline.com
Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket
Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to …. Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when...
regionnewssource.org
5 Small Children Found At Gary’s 63rd Homicide Scene
On December 27, 2022, at approximately 12:37 AM, Gary Police Department received a call for service at a residence in the 3800 block of Adams Street, according to Commander Jack Hamady. The call for service originally received was a shots fired call and later an ambulance was requested by the caller.
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car
A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
vfpress.news
Nearly Century-Old Bellwood Pink House To Be Demolished To Make Way For New Housing
The pink house at 3403 Monroe St. in Bellwood is nearly 100 years old, according to property records. Soon, the village will demolish the structure to make way for new housing. | File. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. It’s one of the oddest houses in...
Orland Park offering free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Orland Park is offering to provide steering wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners, in a bid to curb a recent string of thefts.Hyundai and Kia vehicles have become popular targets for car thieves, inspired by a TikTok video showing how to start them without a key.The Orland Park Police Department received a donation of anti-theft steering wheel locks from Hyundai, and will provide them to people who live in Orland Park and can show proof they own a Hyundai.Anyone interested in setting up an appointment to get one should email police secretary Angela Burman at aburman@orlandpark.org. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
thesouthlandjournal.com
City of Harvey Police Department Closed the Year with a Significant Decrease in Homicides
City of Harvey Police Department Closed the Year with a Significant Decrease in Homicides (Harvey, IL) — The City of Harvey closed the year with a significant decrease in homicides. Harvey Mayor Christopher J. Clark identified several proactive measures that triggered the decline. “My administration has been laser-focused on...
