CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Orland Park is offering to provide steering wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners, in a bid to curb a recent string of thefts.Hyundai and Kia vehicles have become popular targets for car thieves, inspired by a TikTok video showing how to start them without a key.The Orland Park Police Department received a donation of anti-theft steering wheel locks from Hyundai, and will provide them to people who live in Orland Park and can show proof they own a Hyundai.Anyone interested in setting up an appointment to get one should email police secretary Angela Burman at aburman@orlandpark.org. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

ORLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO