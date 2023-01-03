ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

WSPY NEWS

Farm Bureau scholarship applications available

Scholarships are available for students through the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau Director Victoria Lundh says the farm bureau awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships last year. Your browser does not support the audio element. Lundh says students can find more information and sign up for the scholarships online. Your...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Great Chef's Tasting Party & UCP Benefit Auction

Fred Ferrara, Gina Wysocki-Szpur and Anastasia Tusky, with United Cerebal Palsy a partner of United Way of Grundy County, joined as Tuesday’s guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming 26th annual culinary event. Ferarra talked about the inception of this event and mentioned...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich alderwoman addresses concerns with drag show at Sandwich Opera House

Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson on Tuesday told the rest of the Sandwich City Council that she's concerned about a drag show happening at the Sandwich Opera House in February. Johnson wanted to know if the show is going to be restricted to adults only. Your browser does not support the audio...
The Crusader Newspaper

After sudden loss of son, couple develops grief support program to help others

The loss of a loved one can be difficult but the impact seems to heighten during the holiday season. After dealing with the sudden loss of their son in 2015, Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr. and wife Ella Wade decided to turn their pain into purpose through the creation of a ministry called G.R.I.E.F. (God’s Relief in Every Family). The couple is presenting weekly classes on the campuses of Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago and Gary.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School

The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.
NEW LENOX, IL
MyStateline.com

Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket

Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to …. Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when...
ROCKFORD, IL
regionnewssource.org

5 Small Children Found At Gary’s 63rd Homicide Scene

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 12:37 AM, Gary Police Department received a call for service at a residence in the 3800 block of Adams Street, according to Commander Jack Hamady. The call for service originally received was a shots fired call and later an ambulance was requested by the caller.
GARY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car

A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
BATAVIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Orland Park offering free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Orland Park is offering to provide steering wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners, in a bid to curb a recent string of thefts.Hyundai and Kia vehicles have become popular targets for car thieves, inspired by a TikTok video showing how to start them without a key.The Orland Park Police Department received a donation of anti-theft steering wheel locks from Hyundai, and will provide them to people who live in Orland Park and can show proof they own a Hyundai.Anyone interested in setting up an appointment to get one should email police secretary Angela Burman at aburman@orlandpark.org. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
ORLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
CHICAGO, IL

