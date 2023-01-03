Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Man charged with assault, kidnapping after barricading himself in house
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing a number of charges after deputies said he assaulted a woman and then barricaded himself inside a home. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a fight Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in the area of N.C. 49 Highway in Green Level. Once they arrived, they said neighbors told them the man, Francisco Gomez Aquayo, was fighting with neighbors who were trying to stop him from assaulting a woman. As deputies arrived, they said Aquayo barricaded himself inside the house. They obtained a search warrant and later arrested him.
Man who killed Winston-Salem cab driver sentenced to 12-16 years in prison
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to well over a decade in prison for the murder of a cab driver in Winston-Salem. In the early morning hours of March 8, 2018, Winston-Salem police officers came to the intersection of Peachtree Street and Tower Street after getting a report of a stationary taxicab. […]
Nicholas Snead found submerged in his car in Greensboro creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead of High Point was found submerged in a car off a heavily traveled road Friday, according to Greensboro police. The car was discovered in Buffalo Creek right by a busy section of Wendover Avenue near South Holden Road in the afternoon. Greensboro Police...
abc45.com
Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
1 in custody after standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies got a call reporting shots fired at a home. All of the residents were evacuated except for the 30-year-old man accused of firing the shots. The […]
Missing High Point 20-year-old found dead in car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro on that day in a black […]
WXII 12
Dead missing person found in car pulled from creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car was found Friday morning in a Greensboro creek, containing a body, police say. The car was located around 9:30 a.m. in a creek by the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Holden Road. A tow truck was hired to pull the car from the creek....
Man facing charges after bank robbery in Bermuda Run
BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is facing robbery charges after he was accused of robbing a bank in Bermuda Run. Johnny Eugene Cass Jr. was arrested Thursday. Davie County Sheriff's Office said Cass went into Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Yadkin Valley Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. demanding money. Cass said he had a weapon, but did not display one. An employee was leaving the bank at the time, but Cass did not allow them to exit the building.
Suspect in custody in connection to shooting death of NC mother on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody on Tuesday after a New Year’s Day homicide in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after they were told about gunshots being heard. At the scene, […]
WXII 12
Three major Triad police departments see homicides down for 2022 compared to 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem police departments are hoping some trends they saw in crime last year, continue into 2023. Homicide numbers were down for the three major cities in the Piedmont Triad. “Even though we have more people out to those pre-pandemic levels, more cars...
YAHOO!
Robbery of underwear in Midway leads to recovery of stolen trailers
DAVIDSON COUNTY — A 20-year-old Midway man has been arrested for allegedly stealing two trailers from a local Boy Scout troop and a small business and possession of a stolen car after being detained for an armed robbery of underwear at a Dollar General in Midway. Jacob Gray Shoaf,...
Man arrested, charged after shooting on Comstock Lane, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, Ti’on Conaway has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to […]
WSLS
North Carolina man arrested in death of Bedford County woman now charged with first degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man has now been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Bedford County woman, according to court records. Trenton Frye, 28, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Katlyn Montgomery, 28, of...
4 people dead in crash on NC-109 in Davidson Co., deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were killed in a crash on highway NC-109 in Davidson County, according to deputies. NCDOT reports NC-109 is temporarily closed near Cedar Springs Road until further notice. WFMY News 2 crews are on the way to the scene to gather more details about...
WXII 12
Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
WXII 12
81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
rhinotimes.com
Student With Loaded Gun Tries To Enter Ragsdale High School
A Ragsdale student attempted to bring a loaded handgun into Ragsdale High School. Fortunately, school staff and the security officer – with the help of a metal detector – discovered the weapon and prevented the student from entering. The student has been apprehended, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s...
WXII 12
Cocaine found during traffic stop, search leads to drug bust, deputies say
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigation leads to traffic stop and drug bust, deputies said. Yadkin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning during a narcotics investigation. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, 46, was stopped and cocaine was...
WXII 12
Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 2