ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Man charged with assault, kidnapping after barricading himself in house

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing a number of charges after deputies said he assaulted a woman and then barricaded himself inside a home. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a fight Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in the area of N.C. 49 Highway in Green Level. Once they arrived, they said neighbors told them the man, Francisco Gomez Aquayo, was fighting with neighbors who were trying to stop him from assaulting a woman. As deputies arrived, they said Aquayo barricaded himself inside the house. They obtained a search warrant and later arrested him.
GREEN LEVEL, NC
abc45.com

Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Missing High Point 20-year-old found dead in car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro on that day in a black […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man facing charges after bank robbery in Bermuda Run

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is facing robbery charges after he was accused of robbing a bank in Bermuda Run. Johnny Eugene Cass Jr. was arrested Thursday. Davie County Sheriff's Office said Cass went into Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Yadkin Valley Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. demanding money. Cass said he had a weapon, but did not display one. An employee was leaving the bank at the time, but Cass did not allow them to exit the building.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Student With Loaded Gun Tries To Enter Ragsdale High School

A Ragsdale student attempted to bring a loaded handgun into Ragsdale High School. Fortunately, school staff and the security officer – with the help of a metal detector – discovered the weapon and prevented the student from entering. The student has been apprehended, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WXII 12

Cocaine found during traffic stop, search leads to drug bust, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigation leads to traffic stop and drug bust, deputies said. Yadkin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning during a narcotics investigation. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, 46, was stopped and cocaine was...
WXII 12

Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy