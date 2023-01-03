ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign

DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. ﻿ According to the sheriff’s office,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No one injured in crash involving school bus, vehicle near Deerfield, sheriff’s office says

UPDATE: Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign DEERFIELD, Wis. — No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle near Deerfield Thursday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway...
DEERFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Police Dept. investigates shots fired on city’s north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured after shots were fired late Thursday night in Sun Prairie, police confirmed. A report of possible gunshots near Andrews Drive, on the city’s north side, was received by the Sun Prairie Police Department just before midnight. Officers collected several spent...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tomah Police searching for missing woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) —  The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman. 50-year-old Felicia Helgeson hasn’t been seen since Dec. 29. She was last seen in the Tomah area and may be found in the Fond Du Lac County area. She has “Mark,” tattooed on her wrist, and “Eric,” tattooed on…
TOMAH, WI
nbc15.com

Madison plows ready for evening commute snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Streets Division crews are preparing for snow during the evening commute for the second day in a row, officials explained Thursday. Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said 32 trucks will be out to apply salt and plow main roads as snow is expected to move in during the afternoon hours.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis DNR to help clean up butter spill from Columbia Co. fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources started to help clean up the remnants of butter left after a fire started at a dairy facility Monday in Columbia County. Twenty gallons of butter melted into the canal next to the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) facility in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash that killed area principal raises concern about delayed project to redevelop Fitchburg road

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A crash that killed a longtime educator on Tuesday happened along a stretch of South Syene Road that some nearby residents have been voicing concerns about for years. “People call it Syene Speedway for a reason. It’s just very quick,” said Andrew Brunner. He lives down the road from the site of the deadly crash that killed...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy