Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
nbc15.com
MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
Medical examiner confirms Verona principal died of injuries from crash
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has determined Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died as a result of the injuries she suffered when a driver hit her with a car earlier this week.
State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
nbc15.com
Middle school principal killed by driver during morning walk
A 56-year-old middle school principal in the Madison area died after she was hit by a car while out for her morning walk.
Police investigating shots fired incident in Sun Prairie, believe it to be isolated incident
Sun Prairie Police are investigating a report of shots fired incident that happened early Friday morning.
One City Schools shutting down for students in grades 9, 10 due to staffing shortages
MONONA, Wis. — In two weeks’ time, ninth- and tenth-graders at One City Schools will attend their final classes at the charter school before being reassigned to half a dozen other schools in the area. Officials from One City Schools told parents Thursday the charter school is shutting down operations for students in those two grades at the end of...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. officials gives investigation update one month after man went missing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One month after a man went missing, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update Thursday on its efforts to search for him. Officials stated that Ronald Henry, 34, was last heard from late the night of Sunday, Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 5.
Sun Prairie Police Dept. investigates shots fired on city’s north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured after shots were fired late Thursday night in Sun Prairie, police confirmed. A report of possible gunshots near Andrews Drive, on the city’s north side, was received by the Sun Prairie Police Department just before midnight. Officers collected several spent...
Tomah Police searching for missing woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman. 50-year-old Felicia Helgeson hasn’t been seen since Dec. 29. She was last seen in the Tomah area and may be found in the Fond Du Lac County area. She has “Mark,” tattooed on her wrist, and “Eric,” tattooed on…
nbc15.com
Madison plows ready for evening commute snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Streets Division crews are preparing for snow during the evening commute for the second day in a row, officials explained Thursday. Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said 32 trucks will be out to apply salt and plow main roads as snow is expected to move in during the afternoon hours.
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
nbc15.com
Wis DNR to help clean up butter spill from Columbia Co. fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources started to help clean up the remnants of butter left after a fire started at a dairy facility Monday in Columbia County. Twenty gallons of butter melted into the canal next to the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) facility in...
Crash that killed area principal raises concern about delayed project to redevelop Fitchburg road
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A crash that killed a longtime educator on Tuesday happened along a stretch of South Syene Road that some nearby residents have been voicing concerns about for years. “People call it Syene Speedway for a reason. It’s just very quick,” said Andrew Brunner. He lives down the road from the site of the deadly crash that killed...
nbc15.com
