WATCH: DeSantis promises 'more family-friendly policies' in second term as governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With two months to go before the Florida Legislature convenes in March, no election reform bills have been filed so far – a contrast to what's happening in several other states around the nation. In Texas, for example, 75 election-related bills have been filed to date, balanced between proposals by Democrats that would expand voting […]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO