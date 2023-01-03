WATCH: DeSantis promises 'more family-friendly policies' in second term as governor

Juris prudence
Hey great governor voted for him, but he needs to start remembering the seniors on fixed incomes. I know everyone thinks we are expendable but we aren’t. And we vote. He has remembered first responders, teachers, wealthy that use toll roads let’s share the caring around for us.
Tom Gaitens Opinion: Ron DeSantis, New Legislative Leadership Taking the Right Steps on Legal Reform
Imagine, as if on cue, the Florida Legislature responded with significant legislation to respond to the December release of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s (ATRF) annual Judicial Hellholes report. The timing would not have been more appropriate. Each December, the report lists the nation’s top...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys
Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
Ron DeSantis orders Florida universities to report funds spent on critical race theory
Governor Ron DeSantis wants Florida universities to disclose all government funds spent toward programs and classes related to diversity, equity, inclusion and the teaching of critical race theory.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Administration Demands Universities Report Programs On Diversity, CRT
Desperate to uphold white fragility, Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida universities to report info about critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The post Gov. Ron DeSantis Administration Demands Universities Report Programs On Diversity, CRT appeared first on NewsOne.
Democrat who endorsed DeSantis tapped to direct Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
Dave Kerner, a Democrat, drew national attention in September when he endorsed the Republican governor’s re-election bid.
Hundreds of election reform bills have been filed since the 2022 election, but none yet in FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times With two months to go before the Florida Legislature convenes in March, no election reform bills have been filed so far – a contrast to what’s happening in several other states around the nation. In Texas, for example, 75 election-related bills have been filed to date, balanced between proposals by Democrats that would expand voting […] The post Hundreds of election reform bills have been filed since the 2022 election, but none yet in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay." The notice posted on the Osceola County website...
State Democratic leaders call on Gov. DeSantis to lower flags to commemorate Rosewood anniversary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood massacre, state lawmakers are asking the governor to lower flags to honor the lives lost starting now and ending on Saturday. A letter signed by the Democratic leaders of the state Senate, House, and the Legislative Black Caucus was...
United Faculty of Florida union pushes back on DeSantis' latest battle against diversity initiatives
‘A man who will silence those with whom he disagrees — in the classroom and beyond — will one day find a reason to silence you as well’
2 years later: 35 Central Florida residents face Capitol riot charges
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after large groups of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, fewer than half of the cases involving Central Florida residents have been resolved, according to court records. To date, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot...
Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
Former West Virginia lawmaker jailed for Jan. 6 riot is running for Congress
Former West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans, who spent three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced a bid for Congress on the second anniversary of the riot.
In his inaugural address, Ron DeSantis called Washington, DC, a "floundering" city
During his inaugural address on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised to continue the state's battle against "woke ideology" as he looked forward to his second term in office.
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
Kemp 'does not support' Biden plan to move Georgia up on 2024 primary calendar
President Joe Biden's plan to overhaul the Democratic primary calendar and elevate Georgia to one of the first states in the nation to vote on the 2024 presidential primary is facing pushback from the state's Republican governor.
Stabenow's retirement sparks bipartisan scramble for Michigan Senate seat
The Republican Party immediately declared a Michigan Senate seat a prime pickup opportunity after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced plans to retire in 2024.
Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole
On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.
UPDATE: New Proposal Aims to Create State Board to Run Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney to Pay Debts
A new proposal by the Florida legislature would create a state board to run Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District but ensure Disney pays all its debts. Osceola County posted this notice of legislation today:. Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature, during a...
DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives
TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
