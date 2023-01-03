Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Federal judge throws out lawsuit against Metro gun ban in DC
A judge from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has denied hearing a case seeking to overturn gun bans on public transportation in DC. Following local jurisdictions’ laws, carrying guns on Metro is permitted in Virginia but not in D.C. or Maryland. (Martin Austermuhle / DCist)
fox5dc.com
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
Washingtonian.com
DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining
DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
WTOP
Ethiopians in DC and throughout the world celebrate their own Christmas called Genna
When people think about Christmas Day, they typically know that it’s usually on Dec. 25 and that they get presents. But not all cultures celebrate Christmas on that day or exactly that way. Ethiopians in the D.C. region and throughout the world will be celebrating their own annual Christmas...
WTOP
Receive a DC parking ticket? Here’s how to get alerts to pay it on time
D.C. said that all its residents can enroll in the Ticket Alert System, a service aimed at making sure you know and remember that you have unpaid parking tickets and traffic citations, so you pay or contest them in time. “DC DMV has worked hard to streamline the TAS enrollment...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
Judge Tosses Out Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn Gun Ban On Metro In D.C.
A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit filed by four people seeking to overturn the existing ban on guns on Metro in D.C., saying that none of the plaintiffs had actually been charged or prosecuted for it and thus had no standing to sue. The four people — three...
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFMZ-TV Online
Land development plans approved for former Kmart plaza
An ALDI discount grocery store could be coming to the former Kmart store along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Twp. A site plan for Union Center on the website for Metro Commercial, the realtor that has been advertising available space in the plaza, shows a proposed ALDI label on the former Kmart site.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Virginia Attorney General Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into Elite Magnet School
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a two-part investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology (TJ), a prestigious magnet school in Fairfax County frequently recognized as one of the top public high schools in the country. Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights would dig into whether...
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
The United States Postal Service is hiring right here in Maryland
USPS staff will be on hand to assist applicants with information on available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits.
Washingtonian.com
A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks
Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
