Waldorf, MD

arlnow.com

Gun brandishing suspect allegedly tries to flee while still in handcuffs

An 18-year-old Arlington man is facing multiple charges after a dispute led to an alleged gun brandishing and then a foot chase. The incident started Wednesday afternoon in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, just north of Arlington’s western end of Columbia Pike. It ended with the suspect being detained near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive — and then, according to scanner traffic at the time, leading police on a brief foot chase while in handcuffs.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-76170. On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Police release photos of persons of interest in shooting of five Baltimore high school students

BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in a shooting that killed one Edmondson-Westside High School student and injured four of his classmates.Police said 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey and four other students were shot during lunch break in the parking lot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center on Wednesday.Officers said two people started shooting multiple rounds and then took off behind the buildings and have not yet been arrested.Anyone knowing the identity of one or both are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy

Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy. As crime concerns across the D.C. region continue to grow in the New Year, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy says the focus on youth, proper enforcement and strict sentences are essential to keeping offenses like carjackings and the use of ghost guns in check.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Weapons Charges For Man Caught Attempting to Illegally Hunt Deer in Clarksburg

On the night of Monday, January 2nd, while on patrol for illegal hunting in the area of Little Bennett Regional Park in Clarksburg, a car was observed spotlighting deer. Park Police officers stopped the car, and found that one occupant was illegally possessing a hand gun. The man was charged with numerous Maryland Department of Natural Resources offenses and weapons charges.
CLARKSBURG, MD

