Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Package Theft Suspect In Lexington Park
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 8:38 am, the suspect removed two Amazon packages that were delivered to a home in Lexington Park. The suspect was...
Landover teens accused of carjacking rideshare driver at gunpoint
The victim told officers he picked up the two suspects who ordered a ride, when they robbed him and took off with his car.
arlnow.com
Gun brandishing suspect allegedly tries to flee while still in handcuffs
An 18-year-old Arlington man is facing multiple charges after a dispute led to an alleged gun brandishing and then a foot chase. The incident started Wednesday afternoon in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, just north of Arlington’s western end of Columbia Pike. It ended with the suspect being detained near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive — and then, according to scanner traffic at the time, leading police on a brief foot chase while in handcuffs.
Missing Montgomery County Teens Could Be Traveling Together, Police Say
Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County for a pair of missing teens who could be on the road together. An alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department for Damary Hernandez, 15, of Silver Spring, and Rockville resident Allison Espinales, 14, who have both been reported missing by friends and family and neither has been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
Bay Net
Man Carrying Handgun Arrested For Violating Protective Order In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 2 at 2:36 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle for a traffic violation. Initial investigation revealed the driver, Christopher Davon Richardson, 41 of Waldorf, was in possession of a handgun and prohibited from possessing firearms as a condition of a final protective order.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-76170. On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in...
Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At California Walmart Self-Checkout
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 9 am, the two females stole a quantity of items from the California Walmart store as they scanned some items at the register, but not others.
12-Year-Old In DC Accused Of Robbing. Student At Gunpoint
Police say that a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for an armed robbery in Washington, DC last month.Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the child has been charged with armed robbery with a gun following an investigatio…
Woodbridge man pleads guilty to selling narcotics to 14-year-old who later suffered deadly overdose
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Woodbridge man is set to serve a prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling narcotics to a 14-year-old on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents stated that 21-year-old Latae'veion Woods sold pills, said to be Percocet, to the teenager in...
WJLA
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old DC boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a student walking back home from school at gunpoint in northwest D.C. earlier this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of N Street for an armed robbery on Monday...
Police release photos of persons of interest in shooting of five Baltimore high school students
BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in a shooting that killed one Edmondson-Westside High School student and injured four of his classmates.Police said 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey and four other students were shot during lunch break in the parking lot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center on Wednesday.Officers said two people started shooting multiple rounds and then took off behind the buildings and have not yet been arrested.Anyone knowing the identity of one or both are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
fox5dc.com
Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy
Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy. As crime concerns across the D.C. region continue to grow in the New Year, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy says the focus on youth, proper enforcement and strict sentences are essential to keeping offenses like carjackings and the use of ghost guns in check.
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
Bay Net
Lusby Woman Wanted After Giving False Statements, Perjury; Possibly In Charles County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the wanted person: Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner (AKA Matthews), age 45 of Lusby. Gardiner is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. A...
mocoshow.com
Weapons Charges For Man Caught Attempting to Illegally Hunt Deer in Clarksburg
On the night of Monday, January 2nd, while on patrol for illegal hunting in the area of Little Bennett Regional Park in Clarksburg, a car was observed spotlighting deer. Park Police officers stopped the car, and found that one occupant was illegally possessing a hand gun. The man was charged with numerous Maryland Department of Natural Resources offenses and weapons charges.
