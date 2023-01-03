Read full article on original website
IRENE VERONICA ZEBEL (BARRETT)
Irene Veronica Zebel (Barrett), 88, of Strafford, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. She was born April 25, 1934, in Laclede County, Mo. to Sadie Barrett (Montgomery) and Thomas Barrett Sr. On Dec. 2, 1951, she married Ulis “Gene’’ Zebel in Carroll County, Ark. She was preceded in...
AMY MARIE COGDILL
Amy Marie Cogdill, 43, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Springfield. She is survived by her husband Dax of the home; three daughters, Kirra Marie Cogdill, Kinley Glyndon Cogdill and Karsyn Sutton Cogdill, all of the home; her parents, Gil and Kim Willret of Lebanon; her mother and father-in-law, Karmon and Sammye Cogdill of Lebanon; a sister, Jessica Myers and her husband Trevon of Bixby, Okla.; her sister-in-law, Chantz Cravens and her husband Garrett of Phillipsburg; and four nieces and nephews, Creeden Myers, Nova Myers, Brylie Cravens and Landrye Cravens.
DARREL L. SHELTON
Darrel L. Shelton, 66, of Crocker, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Waynesville. He was born Sept. 21, 1956, in Lebanon, Mo. to Lester Lee and Betty Jane Peterson Shelton, who preceded him in death. Darrel attended middle school in Swedeborg. He was salutatorian his eighth grade year and also...
Joel E. Barber School mourns passing of Principal Amy Cogdill
Amy Cogdill, principal of Joel E. Barber School, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from complications due to cancer. Superintendent Rachelle Jennings said, “Mrs. Cogdill was an integral part of our school family and a leader who will be missed by the entire Laclede County C-5 District. The JEB community is devastated by this loss. Our prayers and condolences go out to her husband, children, and her entire family. This is truly a sad day for our area’s education community.” District counselors will be available to aid grieving students and staff members.
JEANNE RENE HARMON
Jeanne Irene Bench Harmon, 74, of Rogersville, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in her home. She was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Lebanon, Mo. to William Oscar Bench and Mary Elsie Bench. Jeanne married Kenneth Harmon. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Vic Kincheloe. Jeanne...
9 Springfield area residents charged with connection to the January 6th insurrection two years after the attack
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been two years since hundreds of people stormed the Capitol, rioting against the election results. Nine people from the Springfield area were arrested for their role in the attack. Here’s a look at those cases:. Stephen and Michael Quick and Zachary Martin. Brothers...
Lebanon Area Educator Passes After Short Illness
The Lebanon community is mourning the loss of Joel E. Barber School District Principal Amy Cogdill. According to a press release from the school district, Amy Cogdill, principal of Joel E. Barber School, passed away Wednesday from complications due to cancer. Superintendent Rachelle Jennings said, “Mrs. Cogdill was an integral part of our school family and a leader who the entire Laclede County C-5 District will miss. District counselors will be available to aid students and staff members.
Christian County crash leads to one death
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A 57-year-old Branson man was killed Thursday morning in a one-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bryan Baker traveled off the roadway at eastbound State Highway 14, 2.5 miles east of Bruner, and struck a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The injury information stated there was no safety […]
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
Greene County K9 officer Athos dies
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday, January 5, that K9 Athos has passed away. The post said Athos passed away on January 4 surrounded by family at 8 years and 7 months. Athos will be laid to rest at a private ceremony in the coming weeks, […]
Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.
BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
Departments respond to uncontrolled blaze
Two fire departments were called to Prairie Road just after noon Friday after a controlled burn got away at Bucyrus. Authorities said the Prairie Road fire threatened structures; some already destroyed. Both Houston Rural Fire Department and Roby Fire Department were called.
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Ozark Was Justified
(KTTS News) — No charges will be filed after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark. The former Christian County prosecutor ruled the shooting deaths of Timothy Shafer, 37, and Donna Bailey, 23, were justified. KY3 says Amy Fite issued the ruling before she left office. Ozark Police tried to...
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Kara Yowell of Camdenton violated the terms and conditions of her parole for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Yowell to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. James Lawson of Lebanon failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for resisting arrest and was sentenced to four years of prison time. William Halter of Dixon violated his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Beger sent him as well to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. And, Bradley Southard of Mount Vernon violated the terms of his probation, and Judge Beger sentenced Southard to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. Steven Dillon of Eureka failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced him to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. Earl Wieprecht the Third of St. Robert violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger revoked his probation and sentenced Weprecht to serve 5 years in the D-O-C. James Wall of Dixon violated the terms of his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced Wall to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. And, Gary Chapman of Dixon did not adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the fraudulent use of a credit device. Judge Beger sentenced Chapman to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Laurie on Thursday died. Investigators identified the victim as Brian G. Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. Officers responded to an assault incident Thursday near State Highway O and Park Place around 7:30...
Council looks at marijuana issues
The Lebanon City Council is considering actions in response to the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of the Missouri. The Council discussed a proposed tax and other issues related to marijuana in a work session meeting Thursday night. The Council reviewed plans to place a 3 percent sales tax on adult use marijuana sales in the city on the April ballot. Their plans may also involve an election to opt out of marijuana sales in the city. The Council heard a presentation from Nathan Nickolaus, an attorney with Lauber Municipal Law about the implications of Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters in November. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
Luis Perez, a citizen of Mexico, has been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences, three with no parole and two with the possibility of parole. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly & dry Friday before rain chances return. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Friday staying dry with chilly...
