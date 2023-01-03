Read full article on original website
Related
Zinedine Zidane FIFA 23: How to Complete the Mid Icon SBC
Zinedine Zidane FIFA 23 Mid Icon SBC is now live for 30 days giving players a chance to craft one of the best players in the game. EA Sports periodically releases Icon SBCs, whether as players or guaranteed packs, throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. FIFA 23 players can now complete a Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC which requires 12 segments in total. While the price is steep, Zidane is by far an endgame midfielder either at CAM, CM or CDM. This is the biggest Icon SBC released so far since Mid Jairzinho was released.
How to Claim FIFA 23 World Cup Rewards
FIFA 23 World Cup Rewards are now available to claim marking the end of a long World Cup event in Ultimate Team. EA Sports introduced a World Cup update to FIFA Ultimate Team during the tournament. The promotion featured a lengthy Swaps program, multiple promotions including Path to Glory and Team of the Tournament, Showdown SBCs and more. A key part of the promotion was the special World Cup Player items that were used in Swaps. Items collected also built toward a special engagement reward for packs, coins and more.
FIFA 23 Premier League POTM November/December: How to Vote, Nominees
FIFA 23 Premier League Player of the Month voting for November/December opened up on Jan. 5 as leagues and players returned to action following the World Cup. Player of the Month awards were paused during the World Cup festivities. Players can once again vote for their choice and hope for an exciting and meta SBC in the near future. POTM awards for the Bundesliga, LaLiga and more should start up again soon as well.
FIFA 23 TOTW Reboot Pack: Price, Details, Probabilities
FIFA 23 TOTW Reboot Pack was added to the Promo Packs section of the FIFA Ultimate Team store on Jan. 6. TOTW Reboot Pack was released alongside FUT Centurions, a brand new promotion celebrating players who have hit 100 of a notable statistic in their careers. As well, Team of the Week returned Jan. 4 with a new upgrade structure following a pause during the World Cup. There's a new promo pack called TOTW Reboot giving players potentially high rated in-forms from Team of the Weeks 1-9.
A Quick Overview of the Lore of League of Legends
League of Legends is packed to the brim with content related to the lore of its characters, maps, and even its items. Regardless of whether you're a beginner...
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus LTM Event Start Date
Overwatch 2's new Deathmatch LTM Battle for Olympus is just around the corner, but when does it start?. Blizzard is set to kick off the new year with something exciting in Overwatch 2 — a brand new LTM. Themed around mighty Greek mythology, Battle for Olympus sees new in-game content head to Overwatch 2.
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map Rumor Hints at Season 2 Release
Warzone 2's Resurgence map might be coming as soon as February with Season 2, according to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson. Resurgence is a fan-favorite Call of Duty battle royale mode giving squads the chance to respawn a limited number of times throughout a game. As well, Resurgence is traditionally played out on a smaller map like Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep. It kept gameplay fresh, hectic and fast as a nice change of pace from larger maps like Caldera.
Fer Reveals He Played for Years With No Hearing in His Right Ear
Hidden in his interview with Alexandre Gaules, Fernando "fer" Alvarenga revealed that he's played a majority of his Counter-Strike career with only 50%...
Overwatch 2 January 5 Update: Full Patch Notes Listed
A brand new patch has arrived in Overwatch 2 to kick off the new year. Here's everything that's been added and changed in this latest update. There's plenty of content being thrown around in Overwatch 2 right now, including the new Battle for Olympus event. Based on gods and monsters from Greek Mythology, this new event sees seven Heroes get a unique Divine Power and style overhaul in this new LTM.
When Does League of Legends Season 13 Start?
League of Legends Preseason 2023 started in mid-November, but will end next week to make room for the beginning of Season 13. The preseason patch included numerous changes to Summoner's Rift, including an updated Chemtech Dragon and changes to the jungle. There has also been a lot of new items featured throughout the League of Legends preseason, which have led to another tank meta.
How to Use Guardian Shields in Fortnite
Guardian Shields have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Here's where to find them and how to use them effectively. With Fortnite Chapter 4 now well underway, players have been tasked with getting to grips with a variety of new features. From new weapons, such as the Thunder Shotgun and Ex-Caliber Rifle, to new locations and POIs, players need to learn the lay of the land fast if they want to secure Victory Royales.
Apex Legends Devs Hint at More Changes After Adding Private Matches
Following the latest Spellbound Collection Event update, it seems the developers have been teasing more changes coming to Apex Legends. Apex Legends' latest update, the Spellbound Collection Event, will see the return of popular LTM Control as well as add in some new Legendary cosmetics. But, arguably the biggest addition is the highly requested private match feature.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0