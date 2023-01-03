ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport over contract violations

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The license plate agency in Southport has been closed after the state shut it down this morning due to several contract violations. According to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, the agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed on Friday. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.
SOUTHPORT, NC
carolinajournal.com

Racist sheriff, fake resignations, and greenouts: outrageous stories of the week

This week, the slow-motion trainwreck at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may have finally ended, as the embattled sheriff decided he’d had enough and resigned. Jody Greene had been under scrutiny and pressure to step down over comments he made in a recorded phone call where he stated he wanted an underling to fire all the black sheriff’s office employees, calling them “black bastards” because he suspected many of them supported his opponent.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Carolina Beach Road rezoning to be pulled from New Hanover County commissioners' agenda

A controversial rezoning request will be pulled from the New Hanover County Commission docket before it can be heard. The rezoning of 4.65 acres at 6634 Carolina Beach Road received more than 100 public comments, some voicing concerns about the project, according to commissioner Rob Zapple. It was scheduled for a public hearing at the county commission on January 12, but the applicant put in a request to withdraw the application.
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County officials look to future amid sheriff’s resignation

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – With Jody Greene out as Columbus County Sheriff, officials hope it’s a turn in the right direction for the department and the county. Greene resigned Wednesday morning during a hearing on a petition calling for his removal. This comes after months of turmoil in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office because of recordings made public in October of Greene making racist statements about his employees. Greene resigned but was reelected a few weeks later.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Precautions reccomended as New Hanover County’s COVID-19 Community Level raises to high

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan. 6. “The CDC Community Level looks at the COVID-19 case rate and impact on the healthcare system to determine which level a county should be classified as. According to the CDC, New Hanover County’s current case rate per 100,000 population is 298.97 and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is 12,” said NHC in a release.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport license plate office closes; under investigation

The Southport license plate agency office unexpectedly shuttered on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The DMV office located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, closed on Jan. 6 following the discovery of "several contract violations." The NCDMV oversees the agency, but the office has been operated by Vera Martin since 2008, according to a DMV press release.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Columbus County transportation facing budget struggles amid inflation, COVID

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County commissioners heard an update Tuesday night on budget concerns in the county’s transportation department. Transportation Director Joy Jacobs told commissioners she expects the county to be over budget by the end of the fiscal year in June. She credited some of that to inflation, which has caused the cost to operate the county’s buses to increase.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WHYY

Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief

Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
WILMINGTON, NC

