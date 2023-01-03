Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport over contract violations
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The license plate agency in Southport has been closed after the state shut it down this morning due to several contract violations. According to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, the agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed on Friday. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County NAACP, Republican Party react to Jody Greene resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County NAACP has continued to speak out against Jody Greene serving as Columbus County Sheriff. While Greene resigned as sheriff Wednesday morning, the organization is still hoping for further action to be taken. The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party, however,...
WECT
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff with a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only commissioner to vote against the motion. A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol, Rogers served in the position after Jody...
carolinajournal.com
Racist sheriff, fake resignations, and greenouts: outrageous stories of the week
This week, the slow-motion trainwreck at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may have finally ended, as the embattled sheriff decided he’d had enough and resigned. Jody Greene had been under scrutiny and pressure to step down over comments he made in a recorded phone call where he stated he wanted an underling to fire all the black sheriff’s office employees, calling them “black bastards” because he suspected many of them supported his opponent.
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
whqr.org
Carolina Beach Road rezoning to be pulled from New Hanover County commissioners' agenda
A controversial rezoning request will be pulled from the New Hanover County Commission docket before it can be heard. The rezoning of 4.65 acres at 6634 Carolina Beach Road received more than 100 public comments, some voicing concerns about the project, according to commissioner Rob Zapple. It was scheduled for a public hearing at the county commission on January 12, but the applicant put in a request to withdraw the application.
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WECT
Developer to pull rezoning request for proposed 78-unit apartment building in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developer behind a rezoning request for a proposed 78-unit apartment building at 6634 Carolina Beach Road has requested it removed from the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners agenda for Jan. 9. Cindee Wolf with Design solutions requested on behalf of the owners, Giovanni Ippolito...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff faces call for removal, again. Here are the allegations against him
Six days after he was sworn into office for a second term as Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene’s fate will once again be in the hands of a North Carolina judge. A court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday to determine whether Greene, who is the target of state and federal investigations, will be suspended and/or removed from office.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has resigned as Columbus County Sheriff less than a week into his second term. Greene’s attorney, Michael Mills, made the announcement Wednesday at the start of a hearing to remove Greene from office. David held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on...
WECT
Similarities and differences of Jan. 6 riot and 1898 massacre to be discussed at community event
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two years ago today, the riot at the U.S. Capitol took place. The events that transpired that day sparked a congressional investigation and resulted in criminal charges against hundreds of rioters. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at a ceremony later today to remember what many...
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County officials look to future amid sheriff’s resignation
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – With Jody Greene out as Columbus County Sheriff, officials hope it’s a turn in the right direction for the department and the county. Greene resigned Wednesday morning during a hearing on a petition calling for his removal. This comes after months of turmoil in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office because of recordings made public in October of Greene making racist statements about his employees. Greene resigned but was reelected a few weeks later.
WECT
Precautions reccomended as New Hanover County’s COVID-19 Community Level raises to high
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan. 6. “The CDC Community Level looks at the COVID-19 case rate and impact on the healthcare system to determine which level a county should be classified as. According to the CDC, New Hanover County’s current case rate per 100,000 population is 298.97 and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is 12,” said NHC in a release.
The State Port Pilot
Southport license plate office closes; under investigation
The Southport license plate agency office unexpectedly shuttered on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The DMV office located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, closed on Jan. 6 following the discovery of "several contract violations." The NCDMV oversees the agency, but the office has been operated by Vera Martin since 2008, according to a DMV press release.
WECT
Columbus County transportation facing budget struggles amid inflation, COVID
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County commissioners heard an update Tuesday night on budget concerns in the county’s transportation department. Transportation Director Joy Jacobs told commissioners she expects the county to be over budget by the end of the fiscal year in June. She credited some of that to inflation, which has caused the cost to operate the county’s buses to increase.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Property tax assessments could lead to tax increase for Brunswick County residents
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — If you own a home, then you are familiar with paying your property tax. For residents in Brunswick County, the rate assessment comes every four years. One of those communities is St. James in Southport, NC. When speaking with town manager of the community, Jeff...
WECT
City council to consider buying Salvation Army property in downtown Wilmington for $4.8 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution to spend $4,814,500 for the 1.88-acre Salvation Army property at 820 North 2nd Street. The funding will go towards the sale price, closing costs, due diligence and operating costs through June 30. The purchase price alone is $4,800,000.
Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief
Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
