Florida State

DeSantis takes shot at 'floundering federal government' after being sworn in for second term

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Washington Examiner

DeSantis calls up National Guard amid Florida immigration surge

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has activated the state's National Guard to respond to an "alarming influx" of immigrants setting sail for the United States from Cuba and Haiti. DeSantis signed an executive order Friday to send in military to ease the burden on local law enforcement officers who have been pulled in to help Coast Guard and Border Patrol respond to hundreds of immigrant encounters since last weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority of 16k canceled Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were from Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Democrat-turned-independent wins Pennsylvania House leadership post with GOP support

A Democrat-turned-independent Pennsylvania state representative was elected Speaker of the state’s House of Representatives on Tuesday, after several Republicans joined with Democrats in a surprise turn of events.  Pennsylvania state Rep. Mark Rozzi, who has served as a Democratic member of the House for a decade, said he would govern as an independent, after the…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Gov. Phil Murphy signs media literacy law to teach New Jersey students about fake news

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) signed a new law Wednesday that will make the Garden State the first to require "media literacy" education in schools. The new law, which passed with bipartisan support in the state legislature, directs the state's department of education to produce "learning standards" that will teach students "to recognize when information is needed and to locate, evaluate, and effectively use the needed information."
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Gov. says Col. is helping migrants by sending them to NYC

NEW YORK -- Colorado's governor is responding to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' comments that Colorado is planning to ship migrants to New York City and Chicago.Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is only helping asylum seekers reach their desired destinations.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams says more asylum seekers expected to arrive in New York from ColoradoAdams said as many as 30,000 migrants have already arrived in New York City by bus.The mayor has called for more federal funds to help with the influx of asylum seekers.Polis also says Congress needs to help cities and states, as well as enact better border security and immigration reform.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a surprising move Tuesday on the strength of every Democrat and more than a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable to convert a temporary two-seat majority into a vote to retain the post. The move to nominate and elect Rozzi only began hours before the vote, but his election also leaves questions about how the chamber will operate in the short term and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break

Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners have till end of month to apply for $1,500 program

There is only a little less than four weeks for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 within the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
NEW JERSEY STATE

