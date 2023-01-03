DeSantis takes shot at 'floundering federal government' after being sworn in for second term

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
DeSantis calls up National Guard amid Florida immigration surge
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has activated the state's National Guard to respond to an "alarming influx" of immigrants setting sail for the United States from Cuba and Haiti. DeSantis signed an executive order Friday to send in military to ease the burden on local law enforcement officers who have been pulled in to help Coast Guard and Border Patrol respond to hundreds of immigrant encounters since last weekend.
Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. She also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that...
Majority of 16k canceled Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were from Democrats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
Kingsport Times-News
State Republican chair says 'red wave' turns to 'red puddle'
KINGSPORT — The predicted red wave by Republicans did not happen. “We are unfortunately calling it ‘red puddle’ as opposed to ‘red wave,’ ” Tennessee GOP Chairman Scott Golden said. “We didn’t quite get the red wave we were anticipating.”
them.us
Arizona’s New Governor Katie Hobbs Issued LGBTQ+ Protections on Her First Day in Office
Ahead of her official inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Monday strengthening nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ workers across the state. “Ensuring that Arizona is for everyone” — one of Hobbs’ campaign slogans — “requires that every Arizonan should have the opportunity to participate in...
Democrat-turned-independent wins Pennsylvania House leadership post with GOP support
A Democrat-turned-independent Pennsylvania state representative was elected Speaker of the state’s House of Representatives on Tuesday, after several Republicans joined with Democrats in a surprise turn of events. Pennsylvania state Rep. Mark Rozzi, who has served as a Democratic member of the House for a decade, said he would govern as an independent, after the…
Washington Examiner
Gov. Phil Murphy signs media literacy law to teach New Jersey students about fake news
Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) signed a new law Wednesday that will make the Garden State the first to require "media literacy" education in schools. The new law, which passed with bipartisan support in the state legislature, directs the state's department of education to produce "learning standards" that will teach students "to recognize when information is needed and to locate, evaluate, and effectively use the needed information."
Gov. says Col. is helping migrants by sending them to NYC
NEW YORK -- Colorado's governor is responding to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' comments that Colorado is planning to ship migrants to New York City and Chicago.Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is only helping asylum seekers reach their desired destinations.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams says more asylum seekers expected to arrive in New York from ColoradoAdams said as many as 30,000 migrants have already arrived in New York City by bus.The mayor has called for more federal funds to help with the influx of asylum seekers.Polis also says Congress needs to help cities and states, as well as enact better border security and immigration reform.
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a surprising move Tuesday on the strength of every Democrat and more than a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable to convert a temporary two-seat majority into a vote to retain the post. The move to nominate and elect Rozzi only began hours before the vote, but his election also leaves questions about how the chamber will operate in the short term and...
Biden agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opponents of the largest lithium mine planned in the U.S. urged a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday to vacate the U.S. government’s approval of the project until it completes additional environmental reviews and complies with all state and federal laws. U.S. District Judge...
Washington Examiner
New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break
Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger connected to crime by DNA found at scene
The suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last year was connected to the crime scene after his DNA was found on a knife sheath recovered from the crime scene, according to court documents that were unsealed on Thursday. Police identified Bryan Kohberger, 28,...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners have till end of month to apply for $1,500 program
There is only a little less than four weeks for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 within the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
Comments / 2