DeSantis takes shot at 'floundering federal government' after being sworn in for second term

NEW YORK -- Colorado's governor is responding to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' comments that Colorado is planning to ship migrants to New York City and Chicago.Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is only helping asylum seekers reach their desired destinations.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams says more asylum seekers expected to arrive in New York from ColoradoAdams said as many as 30,000 migrants have already arrived in New York City by bus.The mayor has called for more federal funds to help with the influx of asylum seekers.Polis also says Congress needs to help cities and states, as well as enact better border security and immigration reform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO