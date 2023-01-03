Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
gophersports.com
Darwitz Promoted to Associate Head Coach
MINNEAPOLIS – Golden Gopher women's hockey assistant coach Natalie Darwitz has been promoted to associate head coach. In three full seasons behind the bench at Minnesota, Darwitz has helped guide the Gophers to a 58-15-5 record and two WCHA regular season titles in 2009 and 2022. "We are excited...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach
Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
fox9.com
Gophers Coaches Show: Lindsay Whalen, Mara Braun talk women's basketball
MINNEAPOLIS - The Gophers Coaches Show is back on Fox 9 for 2023 and with the football season in the books, we shift gears to the University of Minnesota men’s and women’s basketball programs. This week, Gophers’ women’s coach Lindsay Whalen and freshman guard Mara Braun join Fox...
fox9.com
Gophers: Bob Motzko talks visiting Hockey Hall of Fame, facing St. Cloud State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team came back from its holiday break with a 3-2 win over the U.S. National 18-and-under team in an exhibition at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Dec. 29. Two days later, Bob Motzko and the Gophers took advantage of a New...
fox9.com
Gophers: What we learned from the 2022 football season
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota 2022 football season ended a week ago with a 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The Gophers finished 9-4 for the second straight year, though they came up short of a Big Ten West title after losses to Iowa and Purdue. PJ Fleck has now led Minnesota to at least nine wins in the last three full seasons, something that hasn’t been done at Minnesota since 1900-1905. Fleck is now 44-27 in six seasons with the Gophers, including 26-26 in Big Ten play. Not counting a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, Fleck is 29-10 overall and 18-9 in Big Ten play the last three seasons.
mprnews.org
'Boys in Blue' shows aftermath of George Floyd on North High School football team
A new documentary series is putting a national spotlight on a Minneapolis football team. The series “Boys in Blue,” premieres on Friday, Jan. 6 on Showtime. The series follows the North High School football team during the 2021 season. Charles Adams III is coach of the Polars and he’s featured prominently in the documentary. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with him about the team.
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
redlakenationnews.com
Canterbury Park recalibrates as 2012 deal with Mdewakanton Sioux expires
The end of a year is a time for looking forward and looking back. Randy Sampson did some of both last week, as Canterbury Park marked the expiration of its landmark agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The deal, which added about $70 million to Canterbury's purses over the...
fox9.com
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform together at US Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform together in Minnesota for the first time this fall. They're scheduled to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 10. This marks the first time the two musical icons have teamed up to perform on the same stage in Minnesota. The Minneapolis show is part of a tour that includes a few stops at other football stadiums in the United States.
fox9.com
US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
fox9.com
Ice maze opens in Eagan as part of Winter Skolstice event
A half-mile ice maze has opened at Viking Lakes in Eagan for "Winter Skolstice," an winter event with a warming house, curling and pond hockey. The maze will be open through Feb. 19.
It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis
It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
fox9.com
Chick-Fil-A tent not strong enough for Minnesota snow
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A tent outside a Chick-Fil-A in St. Louis Park collapsed under the weight of snow. With the metro at 10 inches of snow and more expected Wednesday, the weight was too much for the tent.
Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend
If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
fox9.com
Minneapolis school board to vote on $500K settlement with Deshaun Hill's family
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis school board is expected to vote next week on a $500,000 settlement between the school district and Deshaun Hill Jr.'s family following his shooting last February. Hill, a North Community High School sophomore and football standout, was fatally shot while walking home from school....
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Brighter and peaceful weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year. Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Huge January snowstorm among the largest on record for Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another large storm rolled across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
