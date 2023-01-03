ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Kelly Evans: Aha! The Fed (Sort of) Admits It Caused Inflation

Most of the coverage of Neel Kashkari's essay on inflation yesterday focused on the fact that he said he favored hiking rates all the way up to 5.4% (from 4.3% currently). That, plus the rather hawkish Fed minutes, plus Esther George's comments on CNBC this morning--she's raised her forecast for rates, and sees the Fed hiking above 5% and staying there for some time--have all ruled out, for now, the possibility of a looming halt to rate hikes, which is pressuring stocks.
FTC Proposes to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Workers

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe...

