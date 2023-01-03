Read full article on original website
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NBC Los Angeles
Biden Administration Files Its Brief With the Supreme Court, Defending Student Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration filed a legal brief with the U.S. Supreme Court defending its plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt. The lawyers argued that the legal challenges to the plan were brought by parties that failed to show harm from the policy. The brief also...
NBC Los Angeles
Kelly Evans: Aha! The Fed (Sort of) Admits It Caused Inflation
Most of the coverage of Neel Kashkari's essay on inflation yesterday focused on the fact that he said he favored hiking rates all the way up to 5.4% (from 4.3% currently). That, plus the rather hawkish Fed minutes, plus Esther George's comments on CNBC this morning--she's raised her forecast for rates, and sees the Fed hiking above 5% and staying there for some time--have all ruled out, for now, the possibility of a looming halt to rate hikes, which is pressuring stocks.
NBC Los Angeles
FTC Proposes to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Workers
The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe...
