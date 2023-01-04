Watch: Mooney vs. Ursuline girls high school basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney is seeking its seventh straight win over Ursuline.

The Fighting Irish are looking to put their losing skid to their rivals behind them.

This Wednesday, we’ll see who takes the top spot in the Steel Valley Conference on WKBN’s Game of the Week.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Cardinal Mooney (5-7) at Ursuline (6-4)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Feb. 11, 2022 – Mooney, 50-41

Jan. 5, 2022 – Mooney, 49-36

Feb. 5, 2021 – Mooney, 47-41

Jan. 27, 2021 – Mooney, 45-36

Jan. 22, 2020 – Mooney, 66-36

Last Meeting

Mooney jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead (28-14) before holding onto post the 50-41 to be crowned the Steel Valley Conference champions.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense : Ursuline, 39.9; Mooney, 34.4

Scoring Defense : Ursuline, 39.0; Ursuline, 43.6

2022-23 SVC Standings

Cardinal Mooney – 1-0

Ursuline – 0-0

Chaney – 0-0

East 0-1

Game Notes

-Cardinal Mooney has scored above 45 points once this season. The Lady Cardinals defeated Canton Central Catholic (47-33) on November 30.

-The Cardinals have lost four of their last five outings entering Wednesday’s matchup.

-In their last six meetings, Mooney has held the Irish to an average of 36.8 points per game.

-One of Ursuline’s first ten opponents has been able to score more than 50 points (vs. Canfield, 56).

-Alayna Smith led Ursuline’s comeback with 12 points last week in their 43-37 victory over Liberty. The Irish scored 25 of the game’s final 33 points to post their 5th win of the year.

-Lily Scott connected on 4 three-point baskets to help Ursuline past Struthers, 52-49, on Monday. Scott finished with 18 points. Alayna Scott led the way with 21 points (7-10 FT).

-The Irish’s last win against Mooney came in the 2019 District Semifinal round (59-37). Dayshanette Harris led Ursuline’s scoring attack with 26 points. Destiny Goodnight made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

Upcoming Schedule

Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 7 – Chaney

Jan. 11 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 14 – Howland

Jan. 16 – at Southeast

Ursuline

Jan. 7 – at East

Jan. 14 – Fitch

Jan. 16 – Chaney (Martin Luther King Tribute Classic)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.