LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Douglas County District Attorney says she will drop prosecution of a woman who was accused of killing a baby at a Eudora day care in 2016. Carrody Buchhorn, of Eudora, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 9-month-old Oliver Ortiz at a day care where she worked. That conviction was later overturned. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Wednesday that a new report from a forensic pathologist said Oliver likely died from a congenital heart defect and other pre-existing conditions, not abuse. Buchhorn has maintained since her arrest in 2016 that she did not harm the child.

EUDORA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO