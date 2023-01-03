Read full article on original website
Ozempic warning: Doctors urge caution for those using diabetes drug for weight loss
Doctors are warning against using Ozempic, a drug intended to treat Type 2 diabetes, for weight loss after some people sought out the drugs to help them shed a few pounds quickly.
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
States with legal marijuana see increase in cases of kids accidentally eating edibles
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the...
How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned
In her Washington Post piece, Susan Coll tells us how state cannabis legalization is inadvertently getting dogs stoned. Amazingly, Coll’s own dog, Dafna, brushed up against the devil’s lettuce in Vermont. As Coll and her husband were hiking, Dafna, who normally “has the speed and grace of an Olympic athlete,” collapsed. Right away, the pair […] The post How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned appeared first on DogTime.
Herbal Cigarettes: Are They Really Any Healthier?
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Herbal cigarettes: They carry a certain "coolness factor" and sound like they might be a healthier alternative to tobacco, but are they really safer to smoke?. Not really, experts say. “Even herbal cigarettes with no tobacco give off tar, particulates and carbon monoxide,...
labroots.com
Vaping May Not Help Smokers Quit Tobacco Use
A new study, published in Tobacco Control, by George Washington University researchers found that adults who vape and smoke are likely to stay long-term smokers. It is a common assumption that vaping helps smokers transition to no or low tobacco smoke use, so this study highlights the need for further research on smoking and vaping behavior.
Pandemic fueled alcohol abuse, especially among women, but there are treatment options
Alcohol use disorder is a growing problem in the United States, which experts say has been enhanced by the pandemic, especially among women. But as Lisa Ling reports in a new episode of "This Is Life," scientists are exploring new treatment options.
What Binge Drinking Does to Your Brain
After a month of Christmas parties and family festivities, what is all of that alcohol doing to your brain?
More kids sickened by edibles at home as legal pot grows
Nearly a quarter of the children wound up hospitalized, some seriously ill, according to a new analysis in the journal Pediatrics.
Healthline
Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety
MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
Marijuana and E-cigs Can Harm the Heart Like Traditional Cigarettes
E-cigarettes and marijuana have similar harmful effects on the heart as tobacco cigarettes, opening the door to abnormal heart rhythms, reports a team of researchers at UC San Francisco. The study is published Nov. 15, 2022, in the journal Heart Rhythm. “We found that cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and marijuana greatly interfere...
newsnationnow.com
Fentanyl being mixed into drugs has health experts concerned
(NewsNation) — Fentanyl is being mixed into street drugs, and more victims are taking it unknowingly. Nationally, fentanyl deaths increased more than 56% from 2019 to 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Now, a nationwide shortage in prescription drugs such as Adderall has some health experts...
verywellmind.com
How Prozac and Alcohol Interact
If you are one of the millions of Americans who take Prozac (fluoxetine) to treat depression or another mental health condition, there are certain precautions you should take—including avoiding or limiting alcohol use. While having a glass of wine with dinner or enjoying a beer after work is a...
Healthline
Can You Become Addicted to Suboxone? Separating Fact from Fiction
The myth that Suboxone “swaps one addiction for another” is false. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any risks with taking it. Medication assisted treatment (MAT) is considered the gold standard for treating opioid use disorder (OUD). It involves managing OUD through the use of medication, sometimes in combination with psychotherapy.
DEA warns that ADHD over prescription could be as bad as opioid crisis in stinging letter to pharma
The DEA has expressed concerns to ADHD medication manufacturers that 'aggressive marketing practices' may be contributing to excessive prescriptions.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: New medicine could help kick vaping and nicotine addiction
BOSTON, Mass. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. And much like cigarette smoking, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial of a plant-based product that has been tested on cigarette smokers to see if it helps people hooked on vaping.
