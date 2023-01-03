ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Associated Press

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.” “Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see,” McDermott said. “And to see the players’ reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange.” Four days since his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a game, the 24-year-old Hamlin from his hospital room in Cincinnati and the Bills enjoyed a moment of jubilation in celebrating the next step in what his doctors have termed a remarkable recovery.
BUFFALO, NY
purplePTSD.com

Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble? | THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the final week of the regular season intending to play all starters according to Jerry Jones, and this news comes just in time for Colin Cowherd to update his Super Bowl Bubble. Watch as he explains where Dallas falls in his rankings, and whether he believes in Dak Prescott's ability to make a deep playoff run.
KMBC.com

Bills bar in Kansas City plans to honor safety Damar Hamlin

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Chiefs players and fans alike are rallying around the Buffalo Bills. For Buffalo native Al Burns, his bar in Parkville, Missouri, is an extension of his hometown. That means lots of wings and Bills football. "It's like a brotherhood. It's hard to explain,” Burns said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' beats Titans, Lions will beat Packers for No. 7 spots | What's Wright?

The NFL playoffs may be over a week away, but for some teams, it starts in Week 18. That is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown and final playoff spot, while Aaron Rodgers will face NFC North rival Detroit Lions for the No. 7 seed. Watch as Nick Wright explains why Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' moves on, then defends the prince that was promised for his early success (entire football career), along with why Rodgers will not move on to the postseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NECN

NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed

NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets

We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Is Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts under more pressure in Week 18 vs. Giants? | SPEAK

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 18 with a lot at stake. If they win, they will clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed, but could fall all the way down to the No. 5 seed if they lose and the Dallas Cowboys win. Jalen Hurts has missed the Eagles last two games and is on track to return in Week 18. LeSean McCoy explains why neither Hurts nor Nick Sirianni is under pressure against the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers hints GB vs. DET may be his last in Lambeau | THE CARTON SHOW

The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions for a spot in the playoffs at home, and in a recent interview, Aaron Rodgers hinted that there's a chance it could be his last game at Lambeau Field. Craig Carton and Matt Sims decide whether the Packers can clinch a playoff spot, and weigh the odds that Rodgers returns to Green Bay for another season if the Packers get eliminated.
GREEN BAY, WI

