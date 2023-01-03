Read full article on original website
Related
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
natureworldnews.com
Florida Divers Find Ancient Megalodon Tooth Riddled with Gashes Consistent with Bite Marks
An ancient megalodon tooth was discovered by Florida divers covered in gashes that look a lot like bite marks. An expert explains a likely scenario of how this happened. Shark tooth hunting and scuba diving business Aquanutz Scuba Diving Charters in Venice, Florida posted photos of the finger-length tooth on Facebook on Monday. The bite marks on the photos, according to Aquanutz, are some of the best they have ever seen on a (meg) megalodon.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Extremely Dangerous Jellyfish-Like Creatures Wash Ashore on South Carolina Beach
On the face of it, the Portuguese man o’ war is a breathtaking beauty, its blue, violet, or pink balloon-like float bobbing gently above the rippling ocean surface as its long, ethereal tentacles drift serenely below. Dive a little deeper, however, and you’ll find that these jellyfish impostors are nothing short of terrors of the sea.
studyfinds.org
Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean
CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered
Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...
10 bizarre deep sea creatures found in 2022
Lots of bizarre deep sea creatures were spotted in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
Futurism
Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean
In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
WATCH: Snorkelers Stunned as Massive Whale Shark Sneaks Up on Them
This crazy clip posted to Twitter shows a group of snorkelers who receive a massive—and we mean massive—surprise. A whale shark sneaks up on the group and surely gives them the scare of a lifetime. The clip depicts a group of tourists in the Bohol province of the...
Scientists find the earliest evidence of a dinosaur eating a mammal
Birdlike dinosaur "was not a picky eater," as evidenced by a rodent's foot found in its fossilized remains.
Deadly 'rogue wave' smashes into cruise ship near Antarctica — but where did it come from?
A suspected rogue wave recently crashed into a cruise ship near Antarctica killing one and injuring four others. Where did it come from?
Putting the bones of giant, extinct ‘thunderbirds’ under the microscope reveals how they grew
The largest flightless bird found anywhere in the world today is the ostrich. It stands about 2.5 metres tall and can weigh up to 240kg. But millions of years ago ostriches would have been dwarfed by several other flightless bird species. One was Dromornis stirtoni, nicknamed the thunderbird. It lived...
Species of clam thought to exist only as a fossil found alive
A species of clam thought to exist only as a fossil has been found living off the coast of California.It was first described in 1937 by a scientist who collected over one million fossils around Los Angeles.But a living identical clam was found by Doctor Jeff Goddard while turning over rocks in search of a species of sea slug called nudibranch. Dr Goddard, of University of California, Santa Barbara, said: “It's not all that common to find alive a species first known from the fossil record, especially in a region as well-studied as Southern California. “Ours doesn't go...
NASA video explains why Venus is often called ‘Earth’s evil twin’
Venus is often called Earth’s evil twin, and for good reason. The two planets are eerily similar. But why exactly do we think of them as twins? According to a new video from NASA, a lot of it comes down to where the planets formed, how they formed, and what they’re made of.
‘Snowball Earth’ was crushing and cold. What animals could survive it?
This article was originally featured on Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Planet Earth used to be something like a cross between a deep freeze and a car crusher. During vast stretches of the planet’s history, everything...
Huge Gray Whale Gives Birth to Calf Right in Front of Astonished Tourists in California
A group of whale watchers in California recently had the “once-in-a-lifetime” experience of witnessing a gray whale give birth right before their eyes. The group came upon the new mother on Monday as she was laying on her back near Dana Point, which is just outside of Los Angeles. Initially, people were afraid the whale was injured because she was surrounded by blood. But to everyone’s delight, her newborn calf quickly emerged.
What's the largest desert in the world?
The largest hot desert and cold desert in the world are anything but boring and barren.
Comments / 0