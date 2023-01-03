LIVE: Snowy, rainy weekend followed by calmer week – Watching Winter Live

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — While a look at the long-range outlook shows repeated rounds of rain and snow for the West Coast, a persistent high pressure system over the Rocky Mountains appears to setup relative calm for the rest of the U.S.

Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and station meteorologist Alyssa Donovan for this week’s Watching Winter Live beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. CT. The discussion will focus on the near-term national systems and their long-term potential impacts.

Topics for the show include:

The current rain and snow system covering much of the East and Midwest

More snow and rain for the weekend?

A period of calm in the long-range outlook

Where are snow totals at compared to the historical average

Updated seasonal outlooks

As always, it will be an interactive livestream by answering viewer questions in real time. Have a query or a comment? Submit it using the form below and they’ll try to incorporate it into the show.

