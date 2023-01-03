HAPPENING NOW: University of Utah police searching for suspects in forcible entry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – University of Utah police are reportedly searching for suspects involved in an alleged forcible entry at the University Student Apartments. The suspects are reportedly still at large.

According to the University of Utah Department of Public Safety, the break-in happened at the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The suspect is described as a white male standing six feet tall with an average build. He appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and wearing a dark hoodie. Police also believe a woman may be a second-involved suspect.

Any member of the community who may have information about the incident, or suspect(s), are asked to contact University Police at 801-585-2677.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

