Read full article on original website
Related
Why ‘Loki’s He Who Remains Was Right About the Multiverse
The ultimate villain of Loki turned out to be He Who Remains, a “variant” of the even bigger Big Bad Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. It turned out that the Time Variance Authority wasn’t some benevolent police force maintaining order in the “Sacred Timeline,” it was a group created by He Who Remains to maintain the timeline that he wanted to keep safe and secure. In order to do so, the TVA would eliminate variants who threatened to branch the Sacred Timeline into alternate paths — i.e. the multiverse.
Marvel Announces ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming Debut
Of Marvel’s three 2022 movies, one reigned supreme at the U.S. box office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grossed $439.9 million in domestic release. (Interestingly, although it made less money in the United States, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made more money worldwide, at least so far, with $955.7 million compared to $821.7 million.) Now, after a fairly successful run in theaters, the movie is headed to streaming.
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Enough Money To Ensure More Sequels
James Cameron has an ambitious plan for the Avatar franchise, in part because James Cameron only has ambitious plans for everything and anything in his life. When he agreed to make more of these movies, it was never just to make one sequel, it was for an entire series of sequels. And as he planned, the number of sequels kept expanding. Last we heard, he had firm designs on making four Avatar sequels — but has already said he has ideas for at least two more films after that, movies that he probably wouldn’t even be physically capable of making himself just because of how long these things take to make and his own age. (Cameron turns 69 later this year.)
Meet Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in the ‘Renfield’ Trailer
One of Nicolas Cage’s earliest, weirdest roles was as a man who believes he is turning into vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. It is Cage at his Cage-iest. It’s almost impossible to undersell just how wild and hilarious he is. You sort of have to just see it for yourself.
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for Season 2 on Disney+. But it’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite Clone Troopers — and even longer since the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which this series spun out of. If you’ve forgotten any of what’s come before in the story, we are here to help.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
Hugh Jackman Says Incidents on Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ Set Would ‘Not Happen Now’
Bryan Singer, the director of the X-Men trilogy, recently came under fire for his on-set behavior and now one of his most famous stars, X-Men mainstay Hugh Jackman, spoke about his experience with the director. While the X-Men trilogy Singer directed may have paved the way for superhero movies going into the next decade, his methods may have been less than savory.
A Stan Lee Documentary Is Coming To Disney+
To celebrate what would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, Marvel announced a documentary about the godfather of comics’ life. Stanley Martin Lieber, better known to the public as Stan Lee, was born on December 28, 1922. He had a rough childhood, with his father primarily out of work after the Great Depression. Fortunately, he was able to find refuge in books and movies, which no doubt inspired the grand imagination he would cultivate throughout his life.
Nicolas Cage Reveals First Plot Details For ‘Face/Off 2’
If there's one iconic action movie from the ’90s that never got the sequel it deserved, it's probably Face/Off. Nicolas Cage recently shared what a sequel, which has been rumored for years, could look like. While it’s not officially in the works or anything like that, it’s also not completely on the shelf. According to Cage, he’s had at least one relatively recent in-person meeting about a potential follow-up to the John Woo classic.
Peter Buck’s ‘Horrible’ Debut Show
Peter Buck recalled his first-ever show as a “horrible” experience and said that many of R.E.M.’s early concerts were embarrassing memories. In a new interview with Guitar World, the guitarist looked back at his formative years, noting that his first instrument was an extremely low-quality item. “I...
Dave Bautista Not Sure He Wants Drax to Be His Legacy
Dave Bautista is not really playing coy about his desire to move on from his role as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series. Bautista has played Drax six times, including the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that Bautista had already strongly hinted will be his farewell to the character.
Review: ‘M3GAN‘ Is a G00D Horror Comedy
Practically every day for the past few weeks, my home has been invaded by uninvited visitors. One night, a little girl showed up who shared a name with my oldest daughter; she roamed my living room on battery-operated roller skates. Then a remote-controlled monster truck shaped like a shark appeared; it tore through the living room with more horsepower than the car I drove in high school. Just a few days ago, our family added two new “pets”: Brightly colored fish that spring to eerie, robotic life when placed into a tank of water.
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo and Update From His Hospital Bed
After a scary accident involving a snow plow over the New Year’s holiday, Jeremy Renner is now at least well enough to share a photo of himself from his hospital bed. Renner was initially hospitalized in “critical but stable” condition after an incident involving a snow plow. On Tuesday, Renner shared a photo, with some definite bruises on his face and an oxygen tube in his nose, along with the caption “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
‘Wednesday’ Renewed For Season 2 on Netflix
This should not be a huge surprise. The new version of The Addams Family became the second-biggest original series in Netflix history behind only Stranger Things Season 4. (Subscribers watched 1.237 billion hours of Wednesday in its first month of availability.) But now it is official: Wednesday has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they wondered if WIll is gay, and harbored secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in an...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0