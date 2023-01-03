Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Injury is Another Reminder of NFL’s False Interest in Player Safety
Just past 10 p.m. EST Monday, the NFL made the decision to suspended the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. "I'm not a crier, but I've never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field, and they brought him back to life," said Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn.
Eric Musselman's Wife Danyelle is a Former ESPN Anchor
The Arkansas Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 after beating Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament. A big reason for the Hogs' success is the man in charge: men's basketball coach Eric Musselman. Musselman has endured...
Damar Hamlin Update: Doctors Say the Buffalo Bills Player Is Awake
Since Monday Night's horrifying scenes in Cincinnati, NFL fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided an update on NFL player Damar Hamlin. As the Bills players began to practice on Thursday morning, the first time since their game with the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, a press conference was held to give everyone an update on Hamlin's condition.
University of Akron men's basketball team struggles late in MAC loss at Ball State
Late foul trouble and a 10-0 Ball State run cost the University of Akon men’s basketball team Friday night at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind. The Cardinals beat the Zips 70-63 in a Mid-American Conference defensive slugfest as the Zips couldn’t find any offense down the stretch. UA failed to score a field goal in the final 11 minutes of the game.
What Happened to Baylor's Shawn Oakman and Where is He Now?
Former Baylor University defensive end Shawn Oakman was a highly-regarded NFL Draft prospect in 2016, however, his NFL dreams were uprooted following sexual assault allegations just a few days prior to the draft. Oakman, who was projected by some scouts as a first-round pick in 2016 ended up going undrafted,...
Dillan Gibbons releases emotional message after two fulfilling years at Florida State
The next step for Gibbons is a shot at the NFL.
Peyton Hillis, the Face of Madden NFL 12, in Critical Condition After Drowning Incident
For a brief moment in the early 2010s, former Browns star Peyton Hillis was the talk of the NFL. After a 2010 season that saw the running back rush for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns, he earned a spot on the cover of Madden NFL 12, beating out more likely choices Jamaal Charles, Aaron Rodgers, and Michael Vick.
