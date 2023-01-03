Just past 10 p.m. EST Monday, the NFL made the decision to suspended the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. "I'm not a crier, but I've never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field, and they brought him back to life," said Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO