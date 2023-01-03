ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanBuzz

Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Injury is Another Reminder of NFL’s False Interest in Player Safety

Just past 10 p.m. EST Monday, the NFL made the decision to suspended the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. "I'm not a crier, but I've never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field, and they brought him back to life," said Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanBuzz

Eric Musselman's Wife Danyelle is a Former ESPN Anchor

The Arkansas Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 after beating Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament. A big reason for the Hogs' success is the man in charge: men's basketball coach Eric Musselman. Musselman has endured...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanBuzz

Damar Hamlin Update: Doctors Say the Buffalo Bills Player Is Awake

Since Monday Night's horrifying scenes in Cincinnati, NFL fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided an update on NFL player Damar Hamlin. As the Bills players began to practice on Thursday morning, the first time since their game with the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, a press conference was held to give everyone an update on Hamlin's condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanBuzz

What Happened to Baylor's Shawn Oakman and Where is He Now?

Former Baylor University defensive end Shawn Oakman was a highly-regarded NFL Draft prospect in 2016, however, his NFL dreams were uprooted following sexual assault allegations just a few days prior to the draft. Oakman, who was projected by some scouts as a first-round pick in 2016 ended up going undrafted,...
WACO, TX
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes.

