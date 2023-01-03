Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man facing terrorism charge after accused in arson incident at power plant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested in connection with an arson incident at a power facility. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 4, officers were notified of a “malicious destruction of property incident” that occurred at a power facility in the 10500 block of Highway 93.
Police: Man broke onto substation outside Vegas, set vehicle on fire
A man is behind bars in Clark County on Friday after police say he broke onto a power substation outside Las Vegas and set a vehicle on fire.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after man found dead near residence in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 26 homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 7500 block of Placid Street for an unresponsive man on the ground.
Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after barricade situation
According to a release, police said the suspect was armed and barricaded in an apartment in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police standoff in southwest Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man is facing a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon following his arrest Tuesday after a standoff with authorities. Tomas Gallardo-Escobar, 22, is being held without bond as he violated the terms of his release following his entry of a guilty plea for graffiti on Dec. 1, 2022.
Fox5 KVVU
California man accused in several home burglaries in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Los Angeles man is facing numerous burglary charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands in cash, jewelry and electronics from homes since October, according to Las Vegas police. Mario Mitchell, 24, is being held on $50,000 bail in jail while charged with five counts...
KTNV
Three suspects arrested in Henderson following hit-and-run in stolen vehicle
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday following a hit-and-run in Henderson in what police have confirmed to be a stolen vehicle. At 10:35 a.m., Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of South Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway in reference to the collision.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect allegedly shot man after trying to steal victim’s package, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone after attempting to steal their package and getting caught, according to Las Vegas authorities. Christopher Moore, 25, also faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. He was arrested Dec. 27...
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Police respond to barricade near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities say road rage suspect fired at Las Vegas police before shot, killed by officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update Tuesday after an incident last week in which officers shot and killed a suspect in a road rage incident. According to LVMPD, a stolen gun situation evolved into a road rage incident that ended in a...
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of setting motel bed on fire on New Year’s Day, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing a charge of first-degree arson after he allegedly set a bed on fire inside a motel while high on methamphetamine, authorities said. Vinicio Samaniego, 42, is also charged with possession of meth and is being held in jail on...
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
Police: 24-year-old arrested for fatally shooting roommate after argument
Reports indicate that LVMPD officers responded to the area at approximately 5:49 a.m. and located an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound inside a Las Vegas apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused of fatally stabbing mom’s boyfriend after fight in Las Vegas hotel room
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to death after a fight in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to authorities. The identity of the child has not been released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police investigate 3-vehicle crash involving stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a stolen crash Wednesday morning that involved a stolen vehicle. According to Henderson police, at about 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S. Green Valley and Paseo Verde Parkways in reference to a crash involving three vehicles.
Altercation leads to gunshots at apartment complex, Las Vegas police say
Las Vegas police are on scene north of the strip as they are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.
Fox5 KVVU
“Another Las Vegas shooting” man threatened to commit terrorism over divorce, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Rancho Cucamonga, CA man is facing a charge of threatening to commit a terroristic act after he said “another Las Vegas shooting is about to happen,” at his estranged wife’s workplace, according to authorities. Justine Santos, 29, is currently out on...
