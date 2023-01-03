ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man facing terrorism charge after accused in arson incident at power plant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested in connection with an arson incident at a power facility. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 4, officers were notified of a “malicious destruction of property incident” that occurred at a power facility in the 10500 block of Highway 93.
Fox5 KVVU

Police respond to barricade near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.
8 News Now

Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police investigate 3-vehicle crash involving stolen vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a stolen crash Wednesday morning that involved a stolen vehicle. According to Henderson police, at about 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S. Green Valley and Paseo Verde Parkways in reference to a crash involving three vehicles.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in 2 states

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.
