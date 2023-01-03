MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Professional putters from around the world will be in Myrtle Beach next month to compete in the World Putting League Championships. "It's a very exciting opportunity because this is the first time US pro mini golf has been fully approved and regulated in the US, and we're excited to see where the sport can go," said Jared Barrett, Pro League Network.

