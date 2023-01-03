Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
Related
wpde.com
Join ABC15 at Myrtle Beach Bowl Saturday for fundraiser to feed people in area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This weekend, Myrtle Beach Bowl will hold a bowling fundraiser to help feed hungry people in our area. Our very own Jennifer Abney, Ed Piotrowski, Andrew James and Amanda Kinseth will be out there bowling. The money raised will go to the Lowcountry Food...
wpde.com
January Reset: Month-long program designed to reset body, mind & soul
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Get a new start to the new year. You’re invited to do a January Reset program as a way to get rid of toxins and stress. Be Soulfish founder Lauren Jeffcoat designed the program. It includes healthy recipes, exercise, journaling and meditation tips.
wpde.com
Looking for a job? City of Myrtle Beach recruiting for several positions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you looking for a new career opportunity? The City of Myrtle Beach is recruiting for new positions. There are 12 positions posted online but that is more than 12 people. There were 25 new police officers added to the budget this year and...
wpde.com
Scholarship to be established for Latta nurse practitioner killed in robbery
LATTA, SC (WPDE) — The CareFirst Carolina Foundation, in partnership with CareSouth Carolina (CSC) and Francis Marion University (FMU), is establishing a scholarship for Tim Brown, who was a nurse practitioner at CareSouth Carolina's medical facility in Latta. Brown was shot and killed last May during an apparent robbery...
wpde.com
Grand Strand MLK Parade has free registration; organizer hopes for record participation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In a little more than a week, floats, cars, and walkers will make their way down Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, and the organizer is hoping more groups sign up so they can beat a record number of participants.
wpde.com
Looking to start the year on the right foot financially? CCU professor shares expertise
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — With high inflation and the rising interest rates to battle it, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) said there are some steps you can take to start the year off on the right foot financially, especially if you have a debt to pay off.
wpde.com
'Saving our community:' Longs leaders discuss how to slow crime after decades of problems
LONGS, S.C. (WPDE) — One particular bar in the Longs area has a history of violent crimes. For almost a decade, ABC15 has reported on several shootings and stabbings at the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grille including:. Now, most recently, 22-year-old Emanuel Melvin died after being shot at the...
wpde.com
How's your mini-golf game? Locals can compete in World Putting League Championships
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Professional putters from around the world will be in Myrtle Beach next month to compete in the World Putting League Championships. "It's a very exciting opportunity because this is the first time US pro mini golf has been fully approved and regulated in the US, and we're excited to see where the sport can go," said Jared Barrett, Pro League Network.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach, Charleston rank among top 10 growing US cities, U-Haul study says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — U-Haul ranked the Myrtle Beach area as the No. 7 U.S. Growth City of 2022. People arriving in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach area in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 1% over 2021 while departures fell 1%, according to the company's study. Do-it-yourself...
wpde.com
New $180-200K homes in Horry County could be possible through partnership, company says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County could see $180,000 to $200,000 houses if leaders would agree to explore a partnership with a company that specializes in low-cost construction, the company's strategic advisor told the area's state senators and representatives Thursday. Offsitek company leaders presented their business to state...
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet ice cream shop forced to find another location after 13 years of business
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular Murrells Inlet sweet stop is having to find a new location after 13 years of business. Twisters Soft Serve posted to social media Tuesday night that they did not get their ground lease renewed for 2023. Lazy Gator informed the small business...
wpde.com
Demolition begins on Surfside Beach Town Hall
Crews began demolishing the Surfside Beach Town Hall Thursday. The building is located along Business 17 in the heart of Surfside. It was reported that the building had mold in 2021, and the town spent $50,000 to get rid of it only for the infestation to come back. The building...
wpde.com
Town of Lake View has a new leader at the helm
LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WPDE) — Sterling "Bull" Lee was sworn in Friday night as the new mayor of the Dillon County Town of Lake View. His community elected him to the position this week in a special election. Lee said it's the first time in the history of Lake...
wpde.com
Tornado warning expires in Horry County
WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
wpde.com
Horry Co. accountant breaks down IRS tax change for mobile payments like Venmo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You may want to use the phrase "I'll just Venmo you back" a little more sparingly this year. Those of you who use digital wallet apps will want to keep track of your transactions from this year when you go to file your 2023 taxes next year.
wpde.com
Sewer line maintenance closes Lake City lane of traffic
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working on North Ron McNair Boulevard in Lake City to perform sewer line maintenance. Maintenance will be going on for two to three days. One lane of traffic is closed for crews to work.
wpde.com
Severe weather causes power outages for Grand Strand, Pee Dee customers
HORRY COUNTY , S.C. (WPDE) — After the tornado warning this afternoon, some Horry County Electric, Santee Cooper and Duke Energy customers experienced power outages. Horry County Electric reported nine total outages affecting 4,783 customers. Santee Cooper reported 58 customers affected at approximately 1:50 p.m. There were roughly 85...
wpde.com
NMB Police name first female police chief
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police Captain, Dana Crowell, was named the new police chief on Friday during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. The previous chief, Tommy Dennis, will be taking on the role of Associate Judge. City Manager, Mike Mahaney, named Crowell the...
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
Comments / 0