Myrtle Beach, SC

Scholarship to be established for Latta nurse practitioner killed in robbery

LATTA, SC (WPDE) — The CareFirst Carolina Foundation, in partnership with CareSouth Carolina (CSC) and Francis Marion University (FMU), is establishing a scholarship for Tim Brown, who was a nurse practitioner at CareSouth Carolina's medical facility in Latta. Brown was shot and killed last May during an apparent robbery...
LATTA, SC
How's your mini-golf game? Locals can compete in World Putting League Championships

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Professional putters from around the world will be in Myrtle Beach next month to compete in the World Putting League Championships. "It's a very exciting opportunity because this is the first time US pro mini golf has been fully approved and regulated in the US, and we're excited to see where the sport can go," said Jared Barrett, Pro League Network.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Demolition begins on Surfside Beach Town Hall

Crews began demolishing the Surfside Beach Town Hall Thursday. The building is located along Business 17 in the heart of Surfside. It was reported that the building had mold in 2021, and the town spent $50,000 to get rid of it only for the infestation to come back. The building...
Town of Lake View has a new leader at the helm

LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WPDE) — Sterling "Bull" Lee was sworn in Friday night as the new mayor of the Dillon County Town of Lake View. His community elected him to the position this week in a special election. Lee said it's the first time in the history of Lake...
LAKE VIEW, SC
Tornado warning expires in Horry County

WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Severe weather causes power outages for Grand Strand, Pee Dee customers

HORRY COUNTY , S.C. (WPDE) — After the tornado warning this afternoon, some Horry County Electric, Santee Cooper and Duke Energy customers experienced power outages. Horry County Electric reported nine total outages affecting 4,783 customers. Santee Cooper reported 58 customers affected at approximately 1:50 p.m. There were roughly 85...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
NMB Police name first female police chief

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police Captain, Dana Crowell, was named the new police chief on Friday during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. The previous chief, Tommy Dennis, will be taking on the role of Associate Judge. City Manager, Mike Mahaney, named Crowell the...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

