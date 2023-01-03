ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Milligan Hat-Tips Elvis Presley and Shania Twain on Electrifying ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’ [Listen]

Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."
10 Best Country Albums of 2022

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
Jessie James Decker + Eric Decker Are Selling Their Spectacular $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion – See Inside! [Pictures]

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are selling their stunning Nashville mansion, and pictures show a lavish property with every upscale amenity one could want. The country singer, lifestyle entrepreneur and reality television personality and her husband, a former NFL player, have listed their 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,375-square-foot estate in an especially upscale Music City neighborhood for $10.3 million, which is considerably more than the $4.25 million they paid when they bought the lavish property in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
Will Trace Adkins Head Up the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Trace Adkins has just released a killer new video for "Love Walks Through the Rain," his collaboration with Melissa Etheridge. Will the new clip top the most popular country music videos of the week?. Adkins' new video comes up for consideration this week alongside Home Free's new clip for "Road...
Ree Drummond Is Really Struggling With Being an Empty-Nester

Ree Drummond might make you cry today. The Pioneer Woman reflects on sending her youngest child off to college with an Instagram note that will hit any empty-nester hard. Todd is Ree and Ladd Drummond's fourth child, not including adopted son Jamar. She'd warned her followers on social media that this day was coming. Just after Thanksgiving she offered a photo and note about how she and her husband were actively searching for new hobbies, knowing they'll have more time to kill.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
