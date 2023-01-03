Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood’s Son Jacob Adorably Gets His Workout On [Watch]
New year, new Jacob Fisher! Carrie Underwood's youngest son seems to be taking his New Year's resolutions seriously. The country singer posted an adorable video of Jake working out alongside an old fitness DVD. "The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and...
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) At the 2022 CMA Awards, Zimmerman was riding high from the overwhelming support he'd seen in response to his project — and he admitted that he's a little surprised to notch so much success so early on in his career. "I was worried about...
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Charles Kelley Celebrates Six Months of Sobriety: ‘Feeling Super Blessed’
As he celebrates the new year and looks ahead towards 2023, Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley is also reaching another big milestone: The end of 2022 marked his six-month anniversary of getting sober. The singer reflected on the occasion on his Instagram Stories, offering his thanks to everyone who has...
Shania Twain Is Embracing Menopause and Feeling Body Positive: ‘The Best Fashion Is Confidence’
Country superstar Shania Twain is experiencing a career renaissance as she preps to release her new studio album Queen of Me and take off on a headlining tour next year, and at the age of 57, she's feeling better than ever. The singer opened up about going through menopause and...
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Renewed Popularity in Country Brought Him ‘Joy’ at the End of His Life
The late Jerry Lee Lewis' presence loomed large at the 2022 CMA Awards, with a blazing tribute from Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, who performed Lewis' trademark hit, "Great Balls of Fire." It was a fitting tribute to the musical legend, coming from two genre-bending acts with one foot in rock 'n' roll and another in country.
Drake Milligan Hat-Tips Elvis Presley and Shania Twain on Electrifying ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’ [Listen]
Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."
10 Best Country Albums of 2022
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
Jessie James Decker + Eric Decker Are Selling Their Spectacular $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion – See Inside! [Pictures]
Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are selling their stunning Nashville mansion, and pictures show a lavish property with every upscale amenity one could want. The country singer, lifestyle entrepreneur and reality television personality and her husband, a former NFL player, have listed their 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,375-square-foot estate in an especially upscale Music City neighborhood for $10.3 million, which is considerably more than the $4.25 million they paid when they bought the lavish property in 2019.
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash to Include Collaborations From Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd + More
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) New Year's Eve is coming up on Saturday (Dec. 31), and Nashville will be celebrating with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS. The special is set to feature more than 50 performances, including multiple all-star collaborations that CBS announced on Thursday (Dec. 29).
It Doesn’t Take Much to Please Brantley Gilbert’s Kids on Christmas
Brantley Gilbert is looking to stick to a tried-and-true strategy when it comes to his kids on Christmas: Keep it simple. Over the years, the star says his children have not been interested in the price tag of their toys. Instead, they gravitate toward things that hold their attention. "My...
Russell Dickerson’s Wife Kailey Reveals Miscarriage: ‘It Felt Like Drowning’
Russell Dickerson had a successful 2022, including the release of his self-titled album and a tour to match. However, his wife Kailey shares in a reflective post that not every moment was filled with joy: In September, the couple lost a pregnancy due to a miscarriage. "2022 was incredibly wonderful...
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas.
Chase Rice’s Music Video for ‘I Hate Cowboys’ Proves One Thing [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) On Friday (Jan. 6), Rice revealed "I Hate Cowboys," one of two songs that make up the title of his I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album (Feb. 10). The new music video is nothing short of a tribute to cowboys — heck, he even worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days to grab the most captivating footage.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Owned New Year’s Eve — Watch Their “Wrecking Ball” / “I Will Always Love You” Mashup
Dolly Parton rang in the new year with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a part of Miley's New Years Eve Party televised special on NBC. The two spent plenty of time on the stage together, joining forces for several collaborations. Their efforts included songs from both singers' catalogs and some...
Thomas Rhett and Family Enjoy a Snowy Winter Break Out West [Pictures]
Thomas Rhett and his family sure know how to have some winter fun over the holiday break. The singer and his crew have been on a ski trip to the mountains, and he has shared multiple moments from the snowy vacation on social media. Rhett first hinted that he and...
Will Trace Adkins Head Up the Top Country Videos of the Week?
Trace Adkins has just released a killer new video for "Love Walks Through the Rain," his collaboration with Melissa Etheridge. Will the new clip top the most popular country music videos of the week?. Adkins' new video comes up for consideration this week alongside Home Free's new clip for "Road...
Ree Drummond Is Really Struggling With Being an Empty-Nester
Ree Drummond might make you cry today. The Pioneer Woman reflects on sending her youngest child off to college with an Instagram note that will hit any empty-nester hard. Todd is Ree and Ladd Drummond's fourth child, not including adopted son Jamar. She'd warned her followers on social media that this day was coming. Just after Thanksgiving she offered a photo and note about how she and her husband were actively searching for new hobbies, knowing they'll have more time to kill.
Taste of Country
47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0