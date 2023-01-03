Read full article on original website
Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina
"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
Popculture
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Bronze Wearing Pants with Dad Patrick's Face on Them
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III is dad Patrick Mahomes' number one fan! Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of herself with her newborn son in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks. In the image, Bronze can be seen resting on Brittany's shoulder with his face hidden, while wearing pants with his famous...
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
The parents of two called it quits after 14 years of marriage in October Tia Mowry is sharing her gratitude for new beginnings on her first Christmas since her divorce. On Sunday, the actress shared a series of photos from her holiday celebrations with her daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11. The three spent the holiday with Cory Hardrict, 43, as the former couple commits to co-parenting their two children. "Family will ALWAYS be Family," said Mowry, 44, in the caption of the heartwarming pics on Instagram. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours." ...
TODAY.com
Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce
Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
Khloé Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Boy in Christmas Photos with Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas. The Kardashians star, 38, dazzled in a a red gown as she posed with daughter True Thompson, 4, and her 5-month-old son in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas," Kardashian wrote in the Instagram caption of the carousel of gorgeous family photos.
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters
Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union is teasing her husband for talking a big game when it comes to their little girl. The Inspection actress shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Thursday showing different family reactions to a sassy comment made by her and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look." "What did you say to Daddy?" she asks Kaavia, who twirls...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
TODAY.com
Here are the top baby names of 2022
While the official top baby names of 2022 won't be determined by the Social Security Administration until the spring of 2023, baby naming expert Sherri Suzanne tells TODAY.com there are "names that have received consistent interest" throughout the year. "Parents continue to ask about Olivia, Ava, Evelyn and Charlotte, all...
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a sunshine-filled Christmas this year. The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 50, and her basketball star husband, 40, spent the holiday sharing love and laughs with their daughter, Kaavia James, 4, while on a tropical vacation together. On Monday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram which showed Union and Wade sitting beside their little girl, who wore a...
