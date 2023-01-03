These Lansing groups are divvying up nearly $2M in grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More money is being pumped into Lansing’s arts and culture scene, in addition to many of its nonprofit community programs.

Mayor Andy Schor announced on Tuesday that several local arts organizations and nonprofits were awarded grants as part of Lansing’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The resolution, proposed by Schor and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside nearly $2 million for a myriad of community groups.

Organizations that received a grant range from resource centers for the homeless, to outreach groups for marginalized communities.

Cristo Rey Community Center, a nonprofit that provides access to food, medical care, and counseling programs, received $99,934 in revenue replacement for its healthcare services.

Punks With Lunch, a volunteer-run organization that works to provide food and other amenities to those in need, was granted $20,000 to fund its program that provides food kits to the homeless and others without access to food.

Riverwalk Theatre, a community theater organization that hosts plays featuring actors from the Lansing area, received $20,000 to upgrade its facilities.

Salus Center, a community center that provides resources for young LGBTQ people, received $46,000 for it LGBTQ Community Reconnect program.

Other organizations to receive funds include the Greater Lansing Food Bank, Potter Park Zoo, Suits in the City, and Cardboard Prophets.

“These funds provided by the federal government through ARPA are going to help fund some great programs all across Lansing and for Lansing residents. This diverse group of organizations are doing great work in our community, especially after the effects of COVID on Lansing. Being able to help share this one-time funding to boost their programs as a result of the COVID pandemic is a fantastic step forward,” Schor said in a press release.

Here’s the full list of organizations and the grants they received:

Cristo Rey Community Center: $99,934

East Side Community Action Center: $60,000

GAAY Sports: $5,000

Habitat for Humanity: $50,000

Holy Cross Services: $290,000

KCS Angels: $60,000

Potter Park Zoo: $50,000

Punks With Lunch: $20,000

Riverwalk Theatre: $20,000

Women’s Center: $62,000

NNOV, Inc.: $50,000

Suits in the City: $30,000

The Village Lansing: $10,000

YMCA Oak Park: $25,000

Boys and Girls Club: $105,280

Cardboard Prophets: $20,000

LMTS Community Outreach: $135,000

The Turning Point of Lansing: $147,000

Brand New Me – Reading Readiness: $15,000

Care Free Medical: $50,000

End Violent Encounters (EVE): $125,000

MI Just Cause: $100,000

Salus Center: $46,000

South Lansing Ministries: $15,000

Women’s Opportunity House: $50,000

Essential Blessings: $10,000

Greater Lansing Food Bank: $250,000

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.