Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman assaulted, robbed of wallet, cellphone at Midtown art studio
A man is wanted for assaulting and robbing a 57-year-old woman of her wallet, keys and cell phone at a Manhattan art studio Tuesday, police said.
East Harlem woman found stabbed to death in kitchen near her home
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found stabbed in East Harlem on Thursday morning. Authorities say that at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 5, officers from the 23rd Precinct...
NYPD arrests man who exposed himself multiple times on Brooklyn trains
The man accused of flashing multiple women on subway trains in Brooklyn has been arrested, police say.
Woman found dead with stab wound in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an East Harlem apartment on Thursday, police said. Lisa Epton, 45, was found by her daughter, lying face down in a kitchen inside a building on East 102nd Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. She had been stabbed in […]
Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said. NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there […]
Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two stabbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment in Brooklyn Wednesday night. According to the NYPD, officers were called to do a wellness check when they found the woman lying in the kitchen with her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside the third-floor apartment at 669 East 5th St.
Man arrested in attempted rape of woman on subway train in Manhattan
A good Samaritan stepped in and helped the woman get to another train car.
NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officers responded to 669 East 5th Street to conduct a wellness check on occupants inside the home at around 8 pm. Upon their arrival, responding officers came into contact with a 62-year-old male who had barricaded himself inside the apartment. Once they gained entry into the apartment, officers located a 60-year-old woman lying on the kitchen floor, unresponsive and unconscious. EMS technicians declared the woman dead at the scene. The male was taken to Maimonides Hospital for The post NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man attacked, robbed 85-year-old woman in Queens parking garage
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to attacking and robbing an 85-year-old woman using a walker inside a Jackson Heights parking garage. It happened Dec. 9 around 7:05 p.m. inside a parking garage on 35th Avenue. According to police, the...
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
War on Crime | December felonies dropped 11.6% as mayor, NYPD see real progress in making NYC safer
Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and top NYPD brass looked back Thursday at crime stats from 2022 and reveled in a major December crime decrease. Police officials revealed that overall crime decreased in December by 11.6% when compared to that same month last year. Major transgressions such as murder also took a staggering hit that month, decreasing by 26.1%. Grand larceny followed suit, dropping by 25.9% while rape fell by 11.5% and burglary dropped by 10.2%. Lastly, robbery trickled down by 8.3%.
Theft plot ends in murder at auto body shop in Morrisania, Bronx, NYPD says
34-year-old Aboubacar Toure was killed Thursday afternoon while working at an auto body shop in the Morrisania section.
NYC Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Bat Attack of 19-Year-Old Female Cousin: DA
A 21-year-old man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin with a bat and then stabbing her in their Queens residence on Monday, according to the district attorney's office. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Edward Huerta was...
NYC moms search for missing teen cousins, 13 and 15
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — When Delilah Arocho went to work as an emergency room nurse two days after Christmas, she hoped her 13-year-old daughter would be safe with her sister in the Bronx. Heaven-Monroe Curras, 13, had taken her Catholic high school exam in November, but Arocho was concerned that her daughter was breaking curfew whenever […]
Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police
A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year’s Day, authorities said. Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police. A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train...
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
