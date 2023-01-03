Read full article on original website
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
iheart.com
Watch 'Elvis' for Free in Theaters This Sunday
The "Elvis" movie is coming back to the big screen!. On Jan. 8, the Baz Luhrmann film will return to select theatres for a free screening to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday. Tickets will be free, but given on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can reserve...
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch A Man Called Otto – can I stream the new Tom Hanks movie?
How to watch A Man Called Otto? The new Tom Hanks movie, A Man Called Otto, is heading for the big screen, and we can’t wait to see what the acclaimed star’s next outing will look like. Based on the best-selling novel A Man Called Ove and directed...
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
AOL Corp
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will
Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
1883 Creator Taylor Sheridan: The Powers That Be Wanted to Reverse [Spoiler]'s Death for the Yellowstone Prequel's Potential Season 2
If your happy place is a version of 1883 in which Capt. Shea Brennan didn’t end his life while sitting on an Oregon beach… we’ve got something special for you. In a new interview with our sister site Deadline, series creator Taylor Sheridan states that the Paramount+ Powers That Be wanted him to entertain the idea of Sam Elliott’s character surviving his suicide in the series’ finale in order to pave the way for the already-ordered Season 2. “When they read the last episode of 1883, I don’t think they digested what had happened, even though I made it quite clear from the very...
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
WLWT 5
Here's a look at the movies coming to theaters in January
If you want to start the new year off with a trip to the movies, you'll have plenty of options to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for a thriller or a heartfelt story, here's a look at what's coming to the big screen in January. Jan. 6. "M3GAN"
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
What’s New to Streaming in January 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
How To Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online With Disney+ Release Date Confirmed
Queen Ramonda sets out to forge a new path in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Here's how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online when it drops on Disney+.
thedigitalfix.com
Where can I watch the Last of Us TV series?
Where can I watch the Last of Us TV series? Videogame adaptations are notoriously tricky, and some have gone so far as to say that the entire genre is cursed. Well, that’s not entirely true. The Sonic the Hedgehog movies, Detective Pikachu, the recent Tomb Raider adventure movie, and...
