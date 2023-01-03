Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Woman injured in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman sustained injuries in a crash around 7:28 Friday morning in DeKalb County. Police say Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, was at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60. She left the stop and pulled into the path of a car driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn, who was southbound on CR 35.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne Arrested In Connection To Suttenfield Avenue Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection to a recent stabbing incident. Shortly before 5 P.M. Thursday, Fort Wayne Police arrested Christopher Moore on a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace. Moore had active warrants in connection to the stabbing incident that happened back on December 29th in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Moore was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Allen County Jail for the charge of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. An initial trial date is still pending.
WANE-TV
Firefighters battle large fire in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters are currently battling a large fire at a multi-unit housing addition near the intersection of State and Coliseum boulevards in northeast Fort Wayne. A large blaze of fire burst through the roof of a section of the multi-unit housing near the 1800 block...
WANE-TV
Police arrest suspect in late December stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in connection to a late December stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 36-year-old Christopher Moore at approximately 4:42 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.
WANE-TV
Police: Man fires shots at Auburn officers, causes 4-hour standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man faces two counts of attempted murder after reportedly firing gunshots at officers and initiating a four-hour standoff, according to the Auburn Police Department (APD). At approximately 10:44 p.m. Thursday, the APD responded to the 1900 block of South Wayne Street in...
wfft.com
Motorcycle driver seriously hurt in crash with Fort Wayne animal control SUV
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A motorcycle driver is seriously injured after a crash with a Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control SUV this morning. The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hawks Wood Trace and Minnich Road near Hoagland. The Allen County Sheriff's Department says the...
WOWO News
Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
b969fm.com
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
1039waynefm.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old victim in South Anthony shooting
UPDATE (January 5, 2023):. The Allen County Coroner says an 18-year-old was the victim in a deadly South Anthony Boulevard shooting. She and another person were shot on Tuesday. Police say three people are now facing charges. The other victim, an adult male, was initially listed. in critical condition. His...
WOWO News
One Woman Dead, Another Man Seriously Injured In Tuesday Night Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Tuesday Night fatal shooting in Fort Wayne. Shortly after 7 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Simons Street and Anthony Blvd on a shots fired report. Upon their arrival they found an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene, as well as an adult male on scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was downgraded to life threatening condition. Police discovered multiple buildings damaged during the incident as they are continuing to investigate the incident. The names of the victims have not yet been released. Those with information are being asked to contact Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
WOWO News
Three arrested in connection to Tuesday night homicide case; victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested in connection to a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man in life-threatening condition. Police responded to the 2500 block of South Anthony Blvd. at 7:04 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with two gunshot victims inside. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
News Now Warsaw
Fulton County man sentenced for hit-and-run
ROCHESTER — A man from Fulton County is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The wreck happened north of Akron, Nov. 5, 2021. Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student, was killed. A 15-year-old boy was also hurt in the wreck.
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
Court docs: Man charged in fake gun deal that led to November shooting death
A Fort Wayne man is facing murder and robbery charges in connection to a fake gun deal that turned into a shooting death this past November.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 killing outside Broadway bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown. Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of...
