Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbors during New Year’s

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man has been taken into custody after police say he “responded” to a neighbor’s New Year’s celebration.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 3000 block of N.W. 17th St. after a man said his neighbor was shooting at him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they took Benjamin McAdams into custody and retrieved his gun.

According to the arrest affidavit, McAdams told investigators that he heard gunshots near his home so he ‘responded.’

Investigators learned that McAdams’ neighbors were celebrating the New Year by shooting a shotgun and handgun into the ground on their property.

Once they were done firing their weapons, they told police that McAdams came outside and fired six to seven rounds in their direction.

“None of the rounds fired by [McAdams] struck either victim, but did strike [the victim’s] house and vehicle,” the report states.

Investigators say the front door to the victim’s home was shattered, and bullet holes were found in the vehicle. Officers also found bullet fragments outside of the home.

McAdams was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

Comments / 8

Laura Primeaux
2d ago

This is bad,bad new's!abt only Freedom we have left to Celebrate,only disturbance in my hood didn't last long!Thank Goodness, it did affect my pup's,🐾 🐾 i had to help realize it"s OVER! finally relieve, I love my pup's, mo" than a gun an firework's ***

Reply
2
 

