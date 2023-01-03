Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
‘Love you boys’: Damar Hamlin FaceTimes Buffalo Bills teammates as ‘remarkable’ recovery continues
Damar Hamlin is awake and talking to his family and care team as his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game continues.The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that the 24-year-old FaceTimed with teammates for a meeting and confirmed to them: “Love you boys.”Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has also had his breathing tube removed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the team said in a statement on Friday.“His neurologic function remains intact...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday. This is the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KMBC.com
Bills bar in Kansas City plans to honor safety Damar Hamlin
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Chiefs players and fans alike are rallying around the Buffalo Bills. For Buffalo native Al Burns, his bar in Parkville, Missouri, is an extension of his hometown. That means lots of wings and Bills football. "It's like a brotherhood. It's hard to explain,” Burns said.
NFL rallies to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin as his condition improves
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,”...
Houston Chronicle
NFL draft order: Who the Houston Texans need to win in Week 18
The Houston Texans' quest to land atop the NFL draft order is simple. With a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, or a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans will secure the No. 1 overall pick. If Houston wins and Chicago loses, it will drop to No. 2.
Steelers Playoff Update: Games Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills
It's very difficult and unprecedented week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Houston Chronicle
TCU gets the Mattress Mack treatment for national title game
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is no stranger to laying down big bets on high-profile sporting events. So, with the TCU Horned Frogs looking to become the first Texas team to win a national championship in the College Football Playoff era, McIngvale has decided to get in on the action. According...
‘It’s a huge relief’: Bills speak on Hamlin’s progress
UPDATE (1/6/2023): The Buffalo Bills have announced that Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube has been taken out and is able to talk to his family and his care team. ORIGINAL STORY: ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott and select players held an emotional press conference Thursday afternoon surrounding safety Damar Hamlin. It […]
XFL O-lineman Teton Saltes is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
"It was humbling," said Saltes.
Peyton Hillis in the hearts of Conway Wampus Cats following swimming accident
Former Razorback and NFL fullback, Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition following a swimming accident in Florida. Many know Peyton Hillis as a Razorback or Cleveland Brown. Others know him from being on the cover of Madden 12, dad is what his kids know him as. Hillis is in critical...
The Bills Believe They Are Ready for Sunday. They Know They Have Changed.
There were smiles and there were tears. For the first time since Damar Hamlin’s collapse on Monday, the Bills spoke publicly—about their fallen teammate, and about their return to the field.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills are 'America's Team' this postseason
The league announced Friday that it is encouraging this weekend's home teams to offer a pregame moment of silence for Hamlin. Per the league's news release:. "Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."
Comments / 0