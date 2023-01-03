ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Love you boys’: Damar Hamlin FaceTimes Buffalo Bills teammates as ‘remarkable’ recovery continues

Damar Hamlin is awake and talking to his family and care team as his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game continues.The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that the 24-year-old FaceTimed with teammates for a meeting and confirmed to them: “Love you boys.”Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has also had his breathing tube removed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the team said in a statement on Friday.“His neurologic function remains intact...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday. This is the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KMBC.com

Bills bar in Kansas City plans to honor safety Damar Hamlin

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Chiefs players and fans alike are rallying around the Buffalo Bills. For Buffalo native Al Burns, his bar in Parkville, Missouri, is an extension of his hometown. That means lots of wings and Bills football. "It's like a brotherhood. It's hard to explain,” Burns said.
Houston Chronicle

NFL draft order: Who the Houston Texans need to win in Week 18

The Houston Texans' quest to land atop the NFL draft order is simple. With a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, or a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans will secure the No. 1 overall pick. If Houston wins and Chicago loses, it will drop to No. 2.
Houston Chronicle

TCU gets the Mattress Mack treatment for national title game

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is no stranger to laying down big bets on high-profile sporting events. So, with the TCU Horned Frogs looking to become the first Texas team to win a national championship in the College Football Playoff era, McIngvale has decided to get in on the action. According...
News 8 WROC

‘It’s a huge relief’: Bills speak on Hamlin’s progress

UPDATE (1/6/2023): The Buffalo Bills have announced that Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube has been taken out and is able to talk to his family and his care team. ORIGINAL STORY: ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott and select players held an emotional press conference Thursday afternoon surrounding safety Damar Hamlin. It […]
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills are 'America's Team' this postseason

The league announced Friday that it is encouraging this weekend's home teams to offer a pregame moment of silence for Hamlin. Per the league's news release:. "Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."
