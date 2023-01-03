Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Cardinals likely to fire Kliff Kingsbury?
Although the NFL expanding to 17 games has an effect here, the Cardinals are likely to match their record for most losses in a season. The 4-12 team faces the 49ers in Week 18; another loss would match Arizona’s 2018 and 2000 seasons (13). It does not look like Kliff Kingsbury will survive such a result.
Dolphins place former No. 1 overall pick on IR
It does not look like Eric Fisher will play any Dolphins games. Signed last month, the veteran left tackle is now on injured reserve, per a team announcement. The Dolphins placed Fisher on IR and claimed tackle Geron Christian off waivers from the Chiefs on Thursday. Although Fisher agreed to...
Dolphins reportedly sign veteran QB to practice squad
Mike McDaniel indicated the Dolphins were looking around for quarterback help, as Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol. The team settled on a veteran option Wednesday morning. The Dolphins signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. This will be Glennon’s first gig this season. The...
NFL moving toward canceling Bills-Bengals game?
No NFL game has been canceled since the 1987 season, when a players’ strike led to a 15-game campaign, and CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes no game has started and not been completed in league history. The league rescheduled its Week 2 games in 2001, after the September 11 attacks led to their postponement, and put Tuesdays and Wednesdays in play for COVID-19-affected contests in 2020 and ’21. Three days after the Bills-Bengals game’s postponement, the league has not announced a plan.
Rams HC Sean McVay addresses continued TV rumors
Another season, another period of premature rumors that Rams head coach Sean McVay could leave the team for an opportunity to become an analyst on television. For the second straight year, the NFL’s youngest head coach is being asked to address television rumors heading into the team’s final game of the season, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
Jim Harbaugh expects to stay at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh‘s NFL market looked to be heating up this week. The Broncos want to interview him, and Panthers owner David Tepper has already spoken with him about the position. The Colts, the team Harbaugh led to the 1995 AFC Championship Game as a quarterback, are also on the radar.
Raiders WR Davante Adams says he's sticking with team
Davante Adams‘ friendship with quarterback Derek Carr led to the duo teaming up in Las Vegas. It looks like Carr’s tenure with the Raiders has likely come to an end, but even with the change at quarterback, the wide receiver has made it clear that he’ll be staying put.
Cole pulls off upset in Madden Ultimate Wild Card quarterfinals
“Cole,” a 29-year-old in his first Madden Championship Series event, upset Dwayne “Cleff The God” Wood 24-21 on Friday in
RB D'Onta Foreman wants to re-sign with Panthers
D’Onta Foreman is 154 yards away from a 1,000-yard season, reaching this point despite spending the first third of the season as a seldom-used Christian McCaffrey backup. The former third-round pick who nearly wound up out of football early should attract more free agency interest this year. But the...
Bills place S Damar Hamlin on IR, activate CB Christian Benford
In what amounts to a procedural move, the Bills placed Damar Hamlin on IR on Friday. Hamlin has made tremendous progress in his recovery after a frightening scene Monday in Cincinnati, but doctors do not know yet if the young safety resuming his career is realistic at this point. To...
Report: Jets to start QB Joe Flacco in Week 18
A hit near the end of the first half in the Jets’ 23-6 loss in Seattle provided a setback for White, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the veteran backup-turned-starter is dealing with four broken ribs. White had attempted to play through this issue this week, but Robert Saleh said an end-of-half blow became a major issue, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Now, Joe Flacco will get the call to close out the season against the Dolphins.
Owners reportedly approve proposal modifying AFC playoff bracket
Following a Friday meeting, the NFL’s proposal to modify the AFC playoff bracket in certain circumstances — in the aftermath of the Bills-Bengals game being ruled a no-contest — passed and will be implemented this season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. Although the Bengals voiced persistent opposition,...
Broncos starting OL Dalton Risner addressing upcoming free agency
Dalton Risner is finishing out his Broncos rookie contract on IR, and while he grew up a fan of the team, it does not sound like a hometown discount will be forthcoming. The former second-round pick stands to be one of the better guards available in March. Denver’s previous regime drafted Risner, and the current one identified a younger well-performing guard — Quinn Meinerz. These factors could point Risner out of town, but he is not ruling out a return to Denver. The parties have not discussed a deal, however.
Report: TV networks interested in Rams HC Sean McVay
Amazon and Fox made pushes for Sean McVay last year. McVay passed and signed a new Rams deal, but networks are circling again. NFL TV intends to pursue McVay as an in-game analyst or a studio presence, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. This comes near the end of a Rams season that skidded off track quickly. Last week, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champion to lose 11 games.
