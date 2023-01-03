Dalton Risner is finishing out his Broncos rookie contract on IR, and while he grew up a fan of the team, it does not sound like a hometown discount will be forthcoming. The former second-round pick stands to be one of the better guards available in March. Denver’s previous regime drafted Risner, and the current one identified a younger well-performing guard — Quinn Meinerz. These factors could point Risner out of town, but he is not ruling out a return to Denver. The parties have not discussed a deal, however.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO