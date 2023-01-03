ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals likely to fire Kliff Kingsbury?

Although the NFL expanding to 17 games has an effect here, the Cardinals are likely to match their record for most losses in a season. The 4-12 team faces the 49ers in Week 18; another loss would match Arizona’s 2018 and 2000 seasons (13). It does not look like Kliff Kingsbury will survive such a result.
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins reportedly sign veteran QB to practice squad

Mike McDaniel indicated the Dolphins were looking around for quarterback help, as Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol. The team settled on a veteran option Wednesday morning. The Dolphins signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. This will be Glennon’s first gig this season. The...
Pro Football Rumors

NFL moving toward canceling Bills-Bengals game?

No NFL game has been canceled since the 1987 season, when a players’ strike led to a 15-game campaign, and CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes no game has started and not been completed in league history. The league rescheduled its Week 2 games in 2001, after the September 11 attacks led to their postponement, and put Tuesdays and Wednesdays in play for COVID-19-affected contests in 2020 and ’21. Three days after the Bills-Bengals game’s postponement, the league has not announced a plan.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Rams HC Sean McVay addresses continued TV rumors

Another season, another period of premature rumors that Rams head coach Sean McVay could leave the team for an opportunity to become an analyst on television. For the second straight year, the NFL’s youngest head coach is being asked to address television rumors heading into the team’s final game of the season, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
Pro Football Rumors

Jim Harbaugh expects to stay at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh‘s NFL market looked to be heating up this week. The Broncos want to interview him, and Panthers owner David Tepper has already spoken with him about the position. The Colts, the team Harbaugh led to the 1995 AFC Championship Game as a quarterback, are also on the radar.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Pro Football Rumors

RB D'Onta Foreman wants to re-sign with Panthers

D’Onta Foreman is 154 yards away from a 1,000-yard season, reaching this point despite spending the first third of the season as a seldom-used Christian McCaffrey backup. The former third-round pick who nearly wound up out of football early should attract more free agency interest this year. But the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Jets to start QB Joe Flacco in Week 18

A hit near the end of the first half in the Jets’ 23-6 loss in Seattle provided a setback for White, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the veteran backup-turned-starter is dealing with four broken ribs. White had attempted to play through this issue this week, but Robert Saleh said an end-of-half blow became a major issue, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Now, Joe Flacco will get the call to close out the season against the Dolphins.
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos starting OL Dalton Risner addressing upcoming free agency

Dalton Risner is finishing out his Broncos rookie contract on IR, and while he grew up a fan of the team, it does not sound like a hometown discount will be forthcoming. The former second-round pick stands to be one of the better guards available in March. Denver’s previous regime drafted Risner, and the current one identified a younger well-performing guard — Quinn Meinerz. These factors could point Risner out of town, but he is not ruling out a return to Denver. The parties have not discussed a deal, however.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Report: TV networks interested in Rams HC Sean McVay

Amazon and Fox made pushes for Sean McVay last year. McVay passed and signed a new Rams deal, but networks are circling again. NFL TV intends to pursue McVay as an in-game analyst or a studio presence, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. This comes near the end of a Rams season that skidded off track quickly. Last week, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champion to lose 11 games.
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy