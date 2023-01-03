Read full article on original website
Related
Another Reason to Hate Minnesota Winters: Snow Fleas Are Here
If you love winter because "It's cold, but that kills all the bugs," and you think all this new snow keeps you especially bug-free... you need to know something. It's all lies, Minnesota!. Sorry, There Are Winter Bugs In Minnesota. I could have gone my entire life not learning this,...
wdayradionow.com
Record number of Spongy Moths caught in Minnesota in 2022
(St. Paul, MN) -- A record number of an invasive species has been caught in Minnesota. The Department of Agriculture says over 100-thousand spongy moths were caught in Lake and Cook Counties in 2022. The moths eat leaves of over 300 species of trees. Anyone who finds one can take...
Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?
We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
Ely Echo
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers weekly report
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent checking ice fishing and spearing activity on Rainy Lake, with some fish being caught. Snowmobile activity is picking up in the area, but trails need more snow as it doesn’t take long for trails to get washed out. Enforcement action was taken for fishing license and snowmobile registration issues.
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
See How A Minnesota Angler Retrieved A Wallet That Fell Through Ice Hole
There are some things you might have anxiety about when ice fishing on a Minnesota lake. Thin ice, ice ridges, blizzards, flooding permanent houses, and more. One of the things at the top of the list is dropping something valuable down the ice hole. I've heard stories about keys falling...
WTIP
DNR finalizes wolf management plan, learn what it means for deer and moose in northern Minnesota
After a lengthy process, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has updated and finalized the 2001 wolf management plan. The plan was released towards the end of December 2022 and will guide wolf management in Minnesota for the next ten years. The updated wolf management plan provides a historical...
Minnesota Winters: A Helpful and Funny Guide By Minnesotans On TikTok
This has been quite a winter for Minnesota and it has only just begun. We have had about 4 or so dangerous blizzards, and I don’t think mother nature is going to quit yet. Despite this being hard on our cars, our cities and schools, as well as our peace of mind, many Minnesotans have been making TikToks to document and poke fun at why we live here, as well as showing some classic Minnesota Nice during these terrifying times.
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota
If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
How the Recent Snow Affects Ice Fishing in Central MN
Ice fishing was looking up last week but the recent dumping of more than a foot of snow has ice anglers looking to be creative. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice anglers are still figuring things out but right now it is tough to get around lakes. Schmitt explains people locally were just starting to drive on lakes but now there are no road systems and ice depths can be a bit sketchy. He says he was on a local lake recently that had 15 inches in one spot but just 9 in another.
thenorth1033.org
MN Reads: “Sunken: Shipwrecks of Lake Superior” by Kathy Groth
Many years ago, on a circle tour with her family, Kathy Groth was looking for a book on shipwrecks that would be interesting to her children. After coming up empty upon asking at every bookstore and gift shop that they stopped at, Groth got a shot in the arm in Bayfield. After a local bookstore owner told Groth that he didn't have a shipwreck book for youths, he suggested to Groth that she write one herself. ”I thought, you know what, I'm going to." That summer involved trips to Lake Superior and the library.
voiceofalexandria.com
Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week
(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota
Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0