Saint Louis, MO

The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More

As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals

Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1. United States 11, Germany 1. Canada 4, Slovakia 3 (OT)
MICHIGAN STATE
NHL

Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App

Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Preview: Blues at Devils

BLUES Faced with two new injury absences to top-line forwards, the St. Louis Blues stepped up to the moment on Tuesday night in Toronto. Trading blows with the NHL's No. 4-seeded team, the Blues played an aggressive game, withstood a strong push in overtime and took the second point in a four-round shootout.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Prospects Report: January 3, 2022

Mermis and Giroux record three points in weekend sweep over Colorado. Iowa got back to its winning ways in a two-game set last week against Colorado, winning both contests. Iowa outlasted Colorado 5-3 in the first meeting between the two teams on Dec. 28. Dakota Mermis, Turner Ottenbreit, Damien Giroux (2) and Nick Swaney were the goal scorers for Iowa. Mermis (1-2=3) and Giroux (2-1=3) each recorded three points while Joseph Cramarossa (0-2=2) recorded two points.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

MTL@NSH: Game recap

NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 5, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2) are back on home ice to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-12-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. This is the second meeting of the season between the Golden Knights and...
NHL

Final Buzzer: The Avengers

EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL

Kings honor Edler for 1,000 NHL games with pregame ceremony

Defenseman joined by family on the ice, receives painting from teammates. Before tonight's matchup against the Stars, the Kings honored Alexander Edler for playing in his 1000th career NHL game. 07:34 •. Alexander Edler was honored by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for playing 1,000 NHL games. Edler, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

MTL@NSH: What you need to know

NASHVILLE - The Habs are looking to start 2023 on the right foot and end a five-game losing streak in the Music City when they take on the Predators on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens took a brutal beating on New...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Senators announce teams for Sens Skills presented by CAA

Sens Skills, presented by CAA and held in association with TSN 1200 and MOVE 100, will see the Senators split into two squads to compete head-to-head in various skill events including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, skills challenge and a 3-on-3 competition. Doors to Canadian Tire Centre open at 11 a.m. and parking will be available free of charge.
NHL

Throwback Thursday: 88 Facts about Eric Lindros

On Thursday night, the Flyers will take on the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center in the 1990s edition of "Throwback Thursday". Hockey Hall of Fame center Eric Lindros will be featured prominently during the evening. Here are 88 facts about the player who made the number famous in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

NHL On Tap: Stamkos on brink of 500 goals, Lightning visit Wild

Stars host reeling Ducks; resilient Red Wings home against Devils. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Wednesday. Heavyweights face off in Minnesota. The Tampa Bay Lightning...

